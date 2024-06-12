Watch: Disgusting Moment Vandal Rips 7 Flags, Flips Off Police

A Colorado woman is wanted for vandalizing 7 American flags in a broad daylight.

Security footage outside of the Colorado sheriff’s office headquarters in Golden, Colorado, caught the incident on tape.

“After talking extensively to our security camera along Jefferson County Parkway (sadly, no sound) she used her tallest finger to let us know we are #1,” the sheriff’s office said on X, in reference to the woman sticking her middle finger up at the camera as she walked towards the flag.

“She then showed us her tattooed arms, the object she planned to use to perform her desecration, and proceeded to rip to shreds seven of the American flags we have posted around our headquarters in Golden.”

The woman can be seen giving the camera a curtsy as she walked away from the scene of her crime.

The flags were raised in honor of fallen police officers, the sheriff’s department said.

Just before 6 p.m. on June 5, this young lady put on a show for our cameras. After talking extensively to our security camera along Jefferson County Parkway (sadly, no sound) she used her tallest finger to let us know we are #1. She then showed us her tattooed arms, the object… pic.twitter.com/NMxl5QmNic — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 10, 2024

KXRM-TV reported that the woman desecrated a total of seven flags around the sheriff’s office.







The woman “faces a misdemeanor charge of Criminal Mischief,” given that her actions are protected under the First Amendment.

Notwithstanding that such actions are protected under the First Amendment, this woman’s behavior is completely unacceptable.

Not only is she vandalizing government property, she’s also showing a complete lack of respect to police officers who have served her community.

Moreover, she’s desecrating the flag that has been a symbol of freedom for millions of people around the world.

It’s the flag that represents the country that provides this woman with the freedoms to act like such a hooligan.

Countless men and women have given their lives to uphold the rights and ideals that the American flag represents.

That’s why respect for the flag is something that every American should be able to agree on.

While laws cannot prohibit the desecration of the American flag, anyone who thinks it’s a good idea to do so is rejecting everything America stands for.

If someone hates the United States so much that they’re willing to tear down the nation’s flag, they should ask themselves why they even want to be an American.

