The “Doses to Doors” program is underway in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina — and it’s turning a meddlesome idea into reality.

Earlier this month, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki touched on the idea of door-to-door COVID vaccine promotion during a press briefing. The idea sparked intense controversy, posed numerous questions about the Biden administration’s apparently draconian attempt to force vaccinations on the people and called us to consider what this “door-to-door” push might look like.

It raises the question: What will you do when they come to your door?

The push underway in North Carolina looks different from what many of us imagined before. These door-to-door activists aren’t federal government employees but are rather non-profit volunteers, just as Psaki later clarified (I’ll give her credit where she’s due).

According to Charlotte’s WBTV, non-profit organizations like Action NC had already taken door-to-door vaccine promotion into their own hands before the idea received national attention.

But there’s a key difference between Action NC’s present and previous pushes.

Now, these volunteers have health department staff on standby, ready to offer the vaccine to residents inside their own homes.

The program specifically targets “priority ZIP codes” that have low percentages of vaccinated residents. It began Monday at a Charlotte apartment complex called the South Side Homes.

According to WBTV’s report, most residents either claimed they had already been vaccinated or rejected the vaccine on-site, saying they weren’t interested.

Four residents received COVID vaccines at their homes, WBTV reported.

“We’re not confrontational, it’s not like you have to get the shot,” Action NC member Robert Dawkins told the station. “But our job is to dispel rumors and things.”

He said having the vaccine present makes a difference.

“We get people that will say ‘yes, I will get the shot’, but the follow-up has always been the issue,” he added. “Will they go? How can we get people to go out and go? So, now that the health department is out with us, we miss that middle step now.”

The racial makeup of the crew also makes a difference, Dawkins told WCNC-TV.

“You’ll see the majority of the crew is African American or Latinx because it’s hard for people to find commonality in a subject if they don’t see themselves in it,” Dawkins told the station. “It’s not confrontational. It’s not like you’ve got to get the shot but it’s our job to dispel those rumors.”

WCNC’s report is below.







One resident who agreed to be vaccinated on-site received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, administered by county health director Dr. Meg Sullivan.

The program aims to contact those who wish to be vaccinated, but have not yet had the opportunity to go for themselves.

Still, it’s safe to assume many won’t appreciate these uninvited vaccination-promoting “guests,” if you will.

I’ll be clear: I am not anti-vax (at least, not against traditional vaccines that have been on the market for decades), but I am skeptical of COVID vaccines, of how such new technology might turn out in the long run — months, years, decades from now, even — especially considering the mRNA vaccines have never been authorized for public use in the past and are now authorized only for emergency use.

And consider how they might be affecting some recipients already.

Just a few days ago, a 13-year-old boy died in his sleep after receiving his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The CDC has acknowledged young recipients are at risk for myocarditis (heart inflammation) as a possible COVID vaccine side effect. And as recently as a few days ago, as reported by Politico, the FDA linked the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to potentially increased risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (a neurological condition), just to name a few.

Because of these reasons, I also maintain that those who are skeptical of what’s being put into their body should exercise their own discretion. After all, negative reactions do still happen with traditional vaccines as well as COVID vaccines and those who are vaccinated should already be protected against the unvaccinated.

Perhaps I’m speaking from behind a safety net since I have my own natural antibodies after contracting and recovering from COVID-19.

But, I digress.

Yes, there are some who wish to be vaccinated and haven’t had the opportunity yet, but it’s safe to say that most people who wish to be vaccinated have already gotten the jab — otherwise, people want to go about their lives without being reminded of the vaccine at every turn.

I invite readers to imagine how similar promotions might go down in more conservative areas like rural Appalachia or the deep South where, stereotypically speaking, people value their independence to a substantial degree and don’t appreciate intrusion. (I can safely draw that comparison since I’m Appalachian myself.)

Still, regardless of where you live, this door-to-door vaccine promotion could come to your door soon — so how will you respond to it?

Will you reject or accept the jab? Will you read the pamphlets handed over to you by door-to-door volunteers?

It does seem a little too “pushy” for my taste.

Then again, I’m a cynic.

