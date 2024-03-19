Watch: Enraged Homeowner Arrested After Squatters Raid Her $1M House

A property owner in Queens, New York, was arrested on Feb. 29 following a dispute with squatters residing in a $1 million home she inherited and owns the deed to from her late parents.

The incident unfolded when Adele Andaloro, determined to sell the property, contacted the police to remove the squatters from her home and discovered the squatters had changed the home’s front door and locks, leading the situation to turn against her, WABC-TV reported.

In an attempt to reclaim her property, she arranged for the locks on her home to be changed, an action that led to a heated exchange, which was caught on camera and culminated in her arrest.

According to New York law, squatters are considered legal tenants and have rights in New York after living at a property for just 30 days.

Andaloro’s attempt to forcibly evict the squatters from her property resulted in her arrest for unlawful eviction.

As such, authorities took her into custody, citing a breach of New York laws that favors the rights of squatters over those of the property owner.

“It’s enraging,” Andaloro said, according to the New York Post. “It’s not fair that I, as the homeowner, have to be going through this.”

Andaloro added, “I’m really fearful that these people are going to get away with stealing my home.”

The squatter falsely claimed he had proof that he signed a lease to live in Andaloro’s home months prior.

Instead, he showed WABC-TV a bill for work he said he had done for the house.

Andaloro’s only recourse now is to go through the court system to find a resolution for her situation, which takes an average of 20 months.

There has been a rise in squatting incidents across New York and other states lately.

In October, Joseph and Susana Landa purchased their dream home in Queens, New York, for $2 million, planning to retire there with their disabled son.

But their dream turned into a nightmare when they found a squatter, Brett Flores, living in the house, claiming he had a “license” to live there from the previous owner.

Despite attempts to evict Flores, including a 10-day notice and legal action, he has remained in the house, exploiting legal loopholes — like filing for bankruptcy to prevent eviction.

The squatter even listed rooms for rent online, causing the Landas financial and emotional distress.

Seeing this rise in squatting incidents, a man named Flash Shelton, the founder of the United Handyman Association, developed a method to deal with squatters by moving in with them.

He employed this tactic to successfully reclaim his mother’s house in California after squatters took over.

Shelton has offered his services to others seeking help with removing squatters from their property.

