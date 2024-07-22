Watch: Even Dem Rep. Khanna Nailed Cheatle - Possibly Most Effective Question of Entire Hearing

When you’re an official working in our corrupt and bloated administrative state, it’s one thing to be pulled in front of a congressional committee. It’s quite another to then be grilled by both parties.

Many, no doubt thought that Republicans would be grilling Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle after her organization’s failures led to the shooting — and very nearly the death — of the party’s presidential nominee former President Donald Trump on July 13.

Few likely expected Democrats would also take aim at Cheatle, but here we are!

On Monday, the Secret Service director was dragged before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee to answer questions about the July 13 shooting.

Though Cheatle was sweated thoroughly by Republican after Republican, the most important question of the day actually came from a Democrat — Rep. Ro Khanna of California.

KHANNA: “Do you know what Stuart Knight [who was in charge of the Secret Service when Reagan was shot] did? Do you know what he did afterwards?” CHEATLE: “He remained on duty.” KHANNA: “He resigned.” pic.twitter.com/o4B8RSFc5L — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 22, 2024

After getting Cheatle to agree that July 13 “the most serious security lapse since President Reagan was shot in 1981,” Khanna asked what then-acting Secret Service Director H. Stuart Knight did after the Reagan shooting.

Cheatle incorrectly replied, “He remained on duty,” prompting the Democrat to correct her.

“He resigned,” Khanna said.

“Look, I’m not questioning your judgment. I just don’t think this is partisan. If you have an assassination attempt on a president, a former president or a candidate, you need to resign.”

“You cannot go leading a Secret Service agency when there is an assassination attempt on a presidential candidate.”

This was the most important question asked during all of Monday’s hearing.

Why?

Because, as Khanna himself made a point to say, it was not partisan. It transcended party.

The failures of our federal government’s administrative state are growing and compounding.

Unaccountability breeds corruption and incompetence.

On July 13, the nation got to see firsthand the fruits of those qualities.

Hopefully, our country is able to take a weedwhacker to the deep state before things get even worse.

