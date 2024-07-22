Share
Commentary

Watch: Even Dem Rep. Khanna Nailed Cheatle - Possibly Most Effective Question of Entire Hearing

 By Michael Austin  July 22, 2024 at 3:43pm
Share

When you’re an official working in our corrupt and bloated administrative state, it’s one thing to be pulled in front of a congressional committee. It’s quite another to then be grilled by both parties.

Many, no doubt thought that Republicans would be grilling Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle after her organization’s failures led to the shooting — and very nearly the death — of the party’s presidential nominee former President Donald Trump on July 13.

Few likely expected Democrats would also take aim at Cheatle, but here we are!

On Monday, the Secret Service director was dragged before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee to answer questions about the July 13 shooting.

Though Cheatle was sweated thoroughly by Republican after Republican, the most important question of the day actually came from a Democrat — Rep. Ro Khanna of California.

Trending:
Biden Camp Calls President's Brother 'an Alcoholic' After He Disputes Official Dropout Story

After getting Cheatle to agree that July 13 “the most serious security lapse since President Reagan was shot in 1981,” Khanna asked what then-acting Secret Service Director H. Stuart Knight did after the Reagan shooting.

Cheatle incorrectly replied, “He remained on duty,” prompting the Democrat to correct her.

Will Cheatle ever resign from office?

“He resigned,” Khanna said.

“Look, I’m not questioning your judgment. I just don’t think this is partisan. If you have an assassination attempt on a president, a former president or a candidate, you need to resign.”

“You cannot go leading a Secret Service agency when there is an assassination attempt on a presidential candidate.”

This was the most important question asked during all of Monday’s hearing.

Why?

Related:
Cheatle Admits She Knows but Refuses to Say How Many Bullet Casings Found on Roof

Because, as Khanna himself made a point to say, it was not partisan. It transcended party.

The failures of our federal government’s administrative state are growing and compounding.

Unaccountability breeds corruption and incompetence.

On July 13, the nation got to see firsthand the fruits of those qualities.

Hopefully, our country is able to take a weedwhacker to the deep state before things get even worse.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Watch: Even Dem Rep. Khanna Nailed Cheatle - Possibly Most Effective Question of Entire Hearing
Biden Camp Calls President's Brother 'an Alcoholic' After He Disputes Official Dropout Story
Cheatle Admits She Knows but Refuses to Say How Many Bullet Casings Found on Roof
Watch: GOP Rep Re-Creates Trump Shooting with 16 Shots, And the Results Are Absolutely Horrifying
Sowell Comes Out of Retirement to Praise 'Strong American' Leader Trump, Blast Violent Dem Rhetoric
See more...

Conversation