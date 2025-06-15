Watch: Ex-NBA Star's Contract Terminated After Ugly Brawl with Fans

He was a talented — but hotheaded — big man when he played in the NBA.

And it doesn’t appear that shifting to lesser competition in semi-retirement has softened or dulled four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

The 34-year-old Cousins last played in the NBA in 2022, and has since taken his talents to lesser leagues, most recently the Puerto Rico professional circuit.

Alas, that stint appears to be over after an ugly altercation with local fans seems to have cost Cousins his deal with the Mets of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional league.

According to the Associated Press, Cousins was fined, suspended, and had his contract terminated by the Mets after the incident in question, which took place during a game Monday.

Cousins — who, despite the rough reputation, is deeply popular with some fans — appeared to be at his wits’ end with a courtside heckler.

In response, Cousins made an obscene gesture (he grabbed his genitals) and then waved his hand in front of the heckler’s face.

Cousins and the fan got into a brief brawl before the skirmish was broken up by bystanders and other players.

While Cousins was being removed from the game and escorted to the back, jeering fans threw liquids on him, which incensed the basketball star.

You can watch both incidents below:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar gestures that some viewers may find offensive

DeMarcus Cousins and a fan sitting courtside get into an altercation. What in the world… (via @LaGuerraBSN)pic.twitter.com/TeBEugvrUq — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 10, 2025

Here’s close of DeMarcus Cousins going crazy when fans threw beer at him pic.twitter.com/iOmtuWl8YX — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) June 10, 2025

While Cousins may have never achieved the ultimate goal in the NBA (a championship), there was no denying his talent.

The gifted center averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds for his career, averages dragged down by his final few years in the league, when he was little more than a bench role player.

Critics of Cousins have pointed to maturity issues as one reason he never hoisted a Larry O’Brien, despite his obvious skill:

DeMarcus Cousins (LAC) has been assessed a postgame technical foul upon league review for actions at the conclusion of the game on 6/22/21. pic.twitter.com/VrS2MU8ZS3 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) June 23, 2021

DeMarcus Cousins just got his league-leading 19th Technical. pic.twitter.com/2h3c9rm9L5 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 16, 2017

Echoes of those historic criticisms could be heard in the Mets’ response to this latest incident.

“As an organization, we strongly condemn any form of violence or provocation, whether on or off the field. Safety, respect, and sportsmanship are non-negotiable values for this franchise,” the team said via release, according to the AP.

