Watch: Former Pro Bowl QB Vince Young Knocked Out Cold During Intense Bar Fight

Former NFL Pro Bowler Vince Young was reportedly knocked out cold last month during a bar fight in Texas, and the video is shocking.

TMZ Sports, which obtained security footage from the melee, reported the 40-year-old was at a joint called Tokyo Joe’s Shot Bar in Houston.

The fight apparently happened all the way back on Feb. 4 but was just reported on for the first time on Tuesday morning.

It is not quite clear what happened in the moments leading up to the fight, but the former Texas Longhorns and Tennessee Titans signal caller was on the receiving end of a sucker punch that sent him onto the floor and apparently knocked him unconscious.

The clip shared by TMZ showed Young and a couple of other men arguing with one another.

It is not clear from the video whose side everyone is on. But at one point, a drink was thrown and what was already a tense situation escalated.

WARNING: The following video contains scenes of violence which may be disturbing for some readers.

Vince Young was punched in the face and dropped, and appeared to be momentarily out during a February 4 bar fight in Texas.

Started w/ pushing & shoving, then a drink was thrown, and Vince was eventually hit w/ a clean shot (albeit a sucker punch) while he wasn’t looking. pic.twitter.com/dROYoqmwfC — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) March 26, 2024

Young began arguing with several people who were each arguing back when what appeared to be a cocktail was emptied out on someone.

Near the end of the video, Young had been pulled away from the other men, and it appeared as though the situation had been de-escalated.

But the tensions didn’t end there. A man much smaller in stature than Young could be seen taking a cheap shot at him that caused him to go limp and sent him to the ground.

Young was reportedly down but not out and got up several moments later.

TMZ reported officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to the bar to sort out what happened.

Per a department source who quoted the owner of the bar, the argument that led to Young’s sucker punch was about the issue of race.

Neither the bar owner nor Vince spoke on the situation, the owner did not want to press charges, and no arrests were made.

Young was the runner-up in the Heisman voting during the 2005 college football season but lost the award to USC running back Reggie Bush.

Weeks later, he brought the Longhorns back from a last-minute deficit against Southern California in the BCS National Championship game using his legs to score a game-winning touchdown.

Young was drafted third overall in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Titans.

After some initial success with the franchise, he played his last meaningful reps for the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2011 season before he retired from the game in 2014.

