Who Will Star RB Derrick Henry Play for Next Season? His Training Location May Give Us a Massive Hint

 By Johnathan Jones  February 1, 2024 at 12:25pm
NFL star running back Derrick Henry has kept his free agency cards close to the vest since he bid farewell to Tennessee Titans fans last month during what was likely his last game with the franchise.

Henry’s unique talents would be welcome anywhere in the league, and fans of each of the NFL’s 32 teams would be thrilled to see the 30-year-old in the backfield wearing their colors.

So where will he play next season?

Some Dallas Cowboys fans were thrilled after a video of Henry beginning his offseason workout routine in Dallas popped up online last week.

In a video that has been widely viewed on social media, the four-time Pro Bowler could be seen getting after it in a rigorous workout at the SandersFit Performance Center.

Few players are known for taking care of their bodies more seriously than the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Perhaps that’s why Cowboys fans were elated to find that he was beginning to prepare for his ninth NFL season in their city:

Henry seemingly could sign anywhere and for a huge contract, or he could take a smaller deal and play for a Super Bowl contender in the fall.

The sky is still the limit, even for a player who is considered old for his position.

But as the legendary and now-retired running back Adrian Peterson did, Henry has kept his body in shape and has mostly avoided the injury bug that tends to whittle down those who play a position that involves hard collisions on nearly every touch.

Will Derrick Henry be a Cowboy?

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound star is simply built differently than most running backs.

This season, his eighth, saw Henry rush for 1,167 yards — second-best in the NFL — and 12 touchdowns.

He has not ruled out returning to Tennessee for a ninth season, but a speech he gave to fans after the team’s final game of the season on Jan. 7 seemed very much like a farewell.

“Titans fans, I just want to say thank you for the greatest eight years of my life,” Henry said after the team missed the playoffs. “The ups and the downs, y’all been there for everything — through the adversity, watching me grow as a person and a player, always supporting me. I love y’all.”

The Cowboys, who again exited the playoffs early last month following a 12-5 regular season, are missing something crucial to take them to the next level.

We’ll know soon enough if Henry chooses Dallas as his next destination and, if so, whether he is indeed the help the Cowboys need.

Dallas running back Tony Pollard had a respectable season, but Henry is on an entirely different level.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




