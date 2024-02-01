Who Will Star RB Derrick Henry Play for Next Season? His Training Location May Give Us a Massive Hint

NFL star running back Derrick Henry has kept his free agency cards close to the vest since he bid farewell to Tennessee Titans fans last month during what was likely his last game with the franchise.

Henry’s unique talents would be welcome anywhere in the league, and fans of each of the NFL’s 32 teams would be thrilled to see the 30-year-old in the backfield wearing their colors.

So where will he play next season?

Some Dallas Cowboys fans were thrilled after a video of Henry beginning his offseason workout routine in Dallas popped up online last week.

In a video that has been widely viewed on social media, the four-time Pro Bowler could be seen getting after it in a rigorous workout at the SandersFit Performance Center.

Former #Titans running back Derrick Henry has already started his offseason training. He’s working with Dr. Ashley Reichert, PT, DPT, at @SandersFit in Dallas, TX. Henry is a free agent and will be looking to bring the crown to another NFL team 🤟 (🎥: @AshleyRReichert on IG) pic.twitter.com/3pRyfqUD3S — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) January 27, 2024

Few players are known for taking care of their bodies more seriously than the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Perhaps that’s why Cowboys fans were elated to find that he was beginning to prepare for his ninth NFL season in their city:

Need him to be a Cowboy real bad. He’s the attitude Dallas hasn’t had once winter hits. https://t.co/hYHNCS6mDj — Trenton Corn (@trenton_corn) January 28, 2024

Signing him is a no-brainer for the Cowboys. https://t.co/QjZiSHC6Y7 — Chris Halling (@ChrisHalling_) January 28, 2024

What’s the old saying? 🤔 “Possession is 9/10ths of the law”?? He’s in Dallas…therefore he’s a Dallas Cowboy…pay him money, Stephen and Jerry…make it happen!!! 😂💀 https://t.co/spEBEvPL9k — ✭ Lacy ✭ (@FBCowboysQueen) January 27, 2024

He’s always been a workout warrior. Having that work ethic in the Cowboys locker room is nothing but positive. He solves the Cowboys’ short yardage game and is always a threat for chunk running plays. This is the talent needed to help Dak. — Wink.Marvil (@WinkMarvel) January 27, 2024

It’s gone be so lit this summer when they announce that he’s signing with the cowboys https://t.co/YOxW0oOOw2 — PayBeez 🌙🐉 (@PayB_2) January 27, 2024

Henry seemingly could sign anywhere and for a huge contract, or he could take a smaller deal and play for a Super Bowl contender in the fall.

The sky is still the limit, even for a player who is considered old for his position.

But as the legendary and now-retired running back Adrian Peterson did, Henry has kept his body in shape and has mostly avoided the injury bug that tends to whittle down those who play a position that involves hard collisions on nearly every touch.

Will Derrick Henry be a Cowboy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound star is simply built differently than most running backs.

This season, his eighth, saw Henry rush for 1,167 yards — second-best in the NFL — and 12 touchdowns.

He has not ruled out returning to Tennessee for a ninth season, but a speech he gave to fans after the team’s final game of the season on Jan. 7 seemed very much like a farewell.

“Titans fans, I just want to say thank you for the greatest eight years of my life,” Henry said after the team missed the playoffs. “The ups and the downs, y’all been there for everything — through the adversity, watching me grow as a person and a player, always supporting me. I love y’all.”

The Cowboys, who again exited the playoffs early last month following a 12-5 regular season, are missing something crucial to take them to the next level.

We’ll know soon enough if Henry chooses Dallas as his next destination and, if so, whether he is indeed the help the Cowboys need.

Dallas running back Tony Pollard had a respectable season, but Henry is on an entirely different level.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.