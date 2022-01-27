Share
News

Watch: God Made Sure 'Justice Was Done' - Rittenhouse Credits God Himself for Verdict in Moving Interview

 By Michael Austin  January 26, 2022 at 5:15pm
Speaking with The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens on Tuesday, Kyle Rittenhouse revealed what helped him get through the past two years.

The 18-year-old once faced various charges related to the shootings of three men, two of them fatally, during the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots of 2020.

The riots began after the non-fatal police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man who police officers say was acting in an aggressive manner and reaching into his car — where a knife was later found — at the moment he was shot.

After a lengthy, televised trial — without a doubt, one of the most prominent trials in American history — the jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges.

So, how did the teenager manage to get through it all?

Rittenhouse said his acquittal was only possible with the help of God.

Toward the end of the interview on Owens’ show, “Candace,” Owens affirmed to Rittenhouse that, even amidst all the conflict in his life, God had a plan for him.

“I hope that your takeaway is that God doesn’t let anything happen by accident,” Owens said. “You were meant to be in that place at the right time and a part of this insanity that is happening within our country.”

It was then that Rittenhouse shared how his faith has helped him get through the last few years.

Is Kyle Rittenhouse treated unfairly?

“God has been with me from the beginning,” Rittenhouse said.

“My connection with God has grown way stronger. I pray to him every day.”

“He’s helped me through so much and he’s helped open the doors and guide me in the right direction.”

Rittenhouse believes God also touched the lives of the members of the jury in his trial.

“He helped the jury and guiding them in the right direction to make sure justice was done,” he said.

Lawmaker Proposes 'Kyle's Law' in Honor of Kyle Rittenhouse

When it comes to what’s next for Rittenhouse, the young teenager has a few plans.

In spite of leftist student demands to have him expelled, Rittenhouse will be attending Arizona State University in person in the spring.

In addition, the teen and his representatives are planning to hold media outlets, celebrities and politicians accountable for defaming him as a murderer for months on end.

Watch: God Made Sure 'Justice Was Done' - Rittenhouse Credits God Himself for Verdict in Moving Interview
