'They're Just Trying to Hide Him': Greg Gutfeld Suspects Something Wrong with Timing of Biden's COVID Diagnosis

 By Jack Davis  July 24, 2022 at 10:38am
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on Friday trained his skepticism on the subject of President Joe Biden’s health and diagnosed a possible sympathy ploy.

“I don’t question the diagnosis at all. I just questioned the timing of it,” he said on the Fox News show “The Five.”

Biden announced Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I mean, first you had that wacko cancer gaffe from two days ago, right? In which the media rushed to the defense: ‘Oh, no, he had skin cancer.’ That’s not what we’re talking about. We’re talking about the fact that he said he got cancer from oil, and it made no sense,” Gutfeld said.

Intel Committee Member - US Enemies Could Target Individual Americans with Advanced Bioweapons

“But now you have polling that shows that he’s less popular than getting punched in the face. So there could be a reason for a lot of this, “ he said.

Speaking of Biden’s handlers, he added, “They’re just trying to hide him, because that’s the only thing that works and perhaps maybe to generate some sympathy.”

He said if the ploy works, another could follow.

“Next week, they’re going to say you know, ‘he has fibroids,’ because, as you know, men can get pregnant.”

Top White House Doctor Believes He's Pinpointed Joe Biden's Exact Illness

A report on The Hill framed Biden’s enforced isolation as a possible loss for a president who was seeking to hit the road to support Democrats in the midterm elections. But one commentator said that’s no loss.

“Based on his persistently falling polling, there’s no evidence the president has been especially effective on the road selling his accomplishments or breaking through,” Bruce Mehlman, an assistant secretary at the Commerce Department in the administration of former President George W. Bush, said.

Mehlman said there is a negative, though, because it renews debate over Biden’s competence at age 79.

“The bigger risk of his testing positive is reinforcement of the ‘he’s old and weak’ narrative that critics regularly assert,” Mehlman said.

On Sunday, Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Biden’s health is improving.

“His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature all remain normal,” the physician said in a memo released on Sunday. His predominant symptom now is a sore throat …. His voice remains a bit deep,” he said, according to Reuters.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
