Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on Friday trained his skepticism on the subject of President Joe Biden’s health and diagnosed a possible sympathy ploy.

“I don’t question the diagnosis at all. I just questioned the timing of it,” he said on the Fox News show “The Five.”

Biden announced Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I mean, first you had that wacko cancer gaffe from two days ago, right? In which the media rushed to the defense: ‘Oh, no, he had skin cancer.’ That’s not what we’re talking about. We’re talking about the fact that he said he got cancer from oil, and it made no sense,” Gutfeld said.

Biden doesn’t need your sympathy – he has the free healthcare that he’s worked so hard to keep from us pic.twitter.com/men0MO01Jf — Holding Biden Accountable (@WaitingOnBiden) July 21, 2022

“But now you have polling that shows that he’s less popular than getting punched in the face. So there could be a reason for a lot of this, “ he said.

Speaking of Biden’s handlers, he added, “They’re just trying to hide him, because that’s the only thing that works and perhaps maybe to generate some sympathy.”

Gutfeld on Biden’s COVID diagnosis: ‘Get well soon…I don’t want the crazy cackler in charge’ https://t.co/cZDR8KlkEu — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 22, 2022

He said if the ploy works, another could follow.

“Next week, they’re going to say you know, ‘he has fibroids,’ because, as you know, men can get pregnant.”

Biden’s polling is so low he has to announce himself with a different disease EVERY DAY to get sympathy 🤦🏾‍♀️😂 — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) July 21, 2022

A report on The Hill framed Biden’s enforced isolation as a possible loss for a president who was seeking to hit the road to support Democrats in the midterm elections. But one commentator said that’s no loss.

“Based on his persistently falling polling, there’s no evidence the president has been especially effective on the road selling his accomplishments or breaking through,” Bruce Mehlman, an assistant secretary at the Commerce Department in the administration of former President George W. Bush, said.

Mehlman said there is a negative, though, because it renews debate over Biden’s competence at age 79.

“The bigger risk of his testing positive is reinforcement of the ‘he’s old and weak’ narrative that critics regularly assert,” Mehlman said.

On Sunday, Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Biden’s health is improving.

“His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature all remain normal,” the physician said in a memo released on Sunday. His predominant symptom now is a sore throat …. His voice remains a bit deep,” he said, according to Reuters.

