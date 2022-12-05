Watch: Gutfeld's Brilliant Reaction to Elon Musk Humiliating Leftists on Twitter, Then the Mimicry Starts

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld had a brilliant reaction to the recent humiliation that leftists have had to endure at the hands of Elon Musk.

On Sunday, journalist Andy Ngo posted a segment from Gutfeld’s recent show in which he praised Musk for banning several Antifa Twitter accounts for inciting violence.

Gutfeld also calls out previous Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for refusing to take this step against far-left extremists and said, “You see how easy that was Jack Dorsey? Why didn’t you think of that two years ago?”

.@greggutfeld recaps how #Antifa & their friends in the left-wing media seethed over the banning of some violent extremist Antifa accounts on Twitter. In response, Antifa have promised violence against myself, Tesla & @elonmusk. Full clip: https://t.co/9R0EIpATcB pic.twitter.com/5jxZAHEJEV — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 4, 2022

Gutfeld is absolutely right, such swift action could have been put to good use during the George Floyd riots in the summer of 2020.

The ban was reportedly a response to Ngo tweeting at Musk on Nov. 24 and said, “A large number of Antifa accounts operate on Twitter to promote riots, give tips on how to commit violent crimes & post names, photos & addresses of targets plus their family members.”

A large number of Antifa accounts operate on Twitter to promote riots, give tips on how to commit violent crimes & post names, photos & addresses of targets plus their family members. — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 24, 2022

Elon’s response was simple and brilliant, “Incitement to violence will result in account suspension.”

Incitement to violence will result in account suspension — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Gutfeld pointed out in his segment that many Antifa activists have characterized Ngo as a “far-right” journalist, but Gutfeld said that there is truth in that because “so far, everything he has said about these scumbags has been right.”

Gutfeld then transitioned into a skit in which a blue-haired leftist named Dirtbag Deb complains to one of her colleagues about Musk “censoring” free speech by banning Antifa Twitter accounts, while at the same time demanding that Musk himself be censored.

This points to the simple truth at the heart of the matter: the left has lobbied for years for conservative accounts to be banned for allegedly inciting violence or promoting “misinformation,” while at the same time trying to excuse their own supporters who openly incite violence from any similar repercussions.

The left lobbied incessantly for former President Donald Trump to be banned from Twitter, especially for supposedly inciting violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

They have also constantly called for censorship of other conservative voices for spreading what they deem to be “misinformation” about COVID-19 and the vaccine.

At the same time, far-left groups have used Twitter to encourage rioting and violence, and under the previous management, Twitter largely remained silent on the issue.

But now Musk is telling the left that free speech goes both ways. If it is acceptable for one side to call for violence then it is ok for the other side to do that as well.

Unlike the previous owners, Musk seems to actually be concerned with enforcing Twitter’s community standards, and ensuring that no one is allowed to incite violence or threaten others, regardless of their political affiliation.

Musk is truly committed to not only calling out the left’s hypocrisy but also committed to ensuring true freedom of speech and making sure that there is a level playing field.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.