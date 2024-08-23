Share
Watch: Intense Clash Between Agitators and Police on Final Night of DNC

 By Jack Davis  August 23, 2024 at 7:54am
Protesters hoping to shove the Democratic Party further to the left — and against Israel — marched Thursday night in Chicago as the 2024 Democratic National Convention came to a close.

As noted by Fox News, protesters burned American flags as they pushed and shoved with police.

According to WLS-TV, thousands of protesters jammed Union Park in support of Palestinians.

The stations reported two smoke bombs were set off as part of the protest.

Images posted to X showed the confrontations between protesters and police.

On Thursday, conservative entrepreneur and former Republican presidential primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was targeted by protesters as he was seen in Union Park, according to the New York Post.

“Racist go home! Racist go home!” the demonstrators called out.

“I’m grateful that Democrats appear to now agree with Donald Trump’s policy of building a wall,” Ramaswamy said later, referring to the security for the convention.

“If only they cared as much about keeping illegals out of our country as they do keeping their own left-wing protesters out of their own convention, our border crisis would actually be behind us,” he further jabbed.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden gave the pro-Hamas protesters a shout-out during his DNC speech.

“Those protesters out in the street, they have a point,” he said.

The New York Post fired back with an editorial saying, “No, they don’t. The Hamas-loving thugs took to the streets of Chicago to scare the Democrats into compliance with their Jew-hatred. That’s it.”

“And thanks to Biden’s moral cowardice — which the elite of his party shares — they have a very good chance of doing so,” the Post wrote.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
