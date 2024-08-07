Watch: JD Vance Walks Up to Kamala Harris' Plane, Says It May Be His Some Day in Epic Moment

On Wednesday, J.D. Vance proved why he may very well be the perfect choice to have joined former President Donald Trump’s 2024 ticket.

It’s been over two weeks since our oh-so-corrupt establishment media have asked Vice President Kamala Harris a serious question, as noted by Fox News. This has no doubt helped Harris’s poll numbers rise since her announcement.

The media, biased to the left as it is, knows the less the American public hears from the cackling California communist, the better.

They’d rather continue to put out puff pieces and glowing editorials about Harris’ TikTok campaigns than dig into the insanely radical policy positions held by her and her newly tapped running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

But Vance, like many Americans, is sick of putting up with the media charade.

He wanted answers, and he was willing to walk up to Harris’s airplane to get them.

According to the New York Post, Vance happened to be on the same tarmac where Air Force Two landed with both Harris and Walz aboard.

In an impromptu move that “stunned” reporters standing outside Air Force Two, Vance walked up to the plane to confront them.

“I figured I’d come by and one just get a good look at the plane because hopefully it’s going to be my plane in a few months,” Vance told reporters.

Unfortunately for Vance, the pair had already left the plane, unbeknownst to him.

Nevertheless, Trump’s 2024 wingman still managed to get some epic shots in while speaking with the reporters.

Vance and Harris on the same tarmac in Eau Claire. Vance comes over to cameras covering AF2 arrival… “… hopefully it’s going to be my plane in a few months. I also thought you guys may get lonely, bc the VP doesn’t answer q’s from reporters…” Vid: @WEAU13News pic.twitter.com/QhUS2MtEby — James Stratton (@StrattonWISN) August 7, 2024

“Have they given you guys an explanation for why she won’t take questions from reporters?” Vance asked, per the Post. “I’d love her to just answer what she wants to do and also explain why every single position she has has changed.

“She pretends to be a tough-on-crime prosecutor and yet here she is wanting to defund the police. She’s the border czar, yet she’s opened up the American southern border.

“This is a person who has to answer questions from the media and it’s disgraceful that she runs for you guys, and it’s also insulting to the American people.”

Vance’s assertiveness and polished intellectual rhetorical style make for a great mix for the Trump team.

He can still hit as hard as Trump, and look like the smartest guy in the room while doing so, without coming off as a pompous Ivy League grad.

It certainly seems that Trump chose the right guy.

