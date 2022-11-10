Watch: King Charles Gets Eggs Thrown at Him By Protester, Then Crowd Boos

King Charles III was the target of an egging attempt during a public appearance on Wednesday.

Eggs were thrown at the 73-year old monarch as he greeted members of the British public in York, with Queen Consort Camilla.

Charles barely reacted to the botched attempt at assault.

The eggs failed to connect with the king, and Charles continued shaking hands with those present as his security detail apprehended the individual responsible, according to People.

A man has been detained by police after appearing to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort in York. Read more: https://t.co/D5u1c5OAdO pic.twitter.com/pF0FXq4oiU — BBC Yorkshire (@BBCLookNorth) November 9, 2022

Charles did little more than glance at eggshells on the ground as he continued his royal duties.

The king was passing through Micklegate Bar in a traditional gesture associated with the monarch’s visits to York, according to People.

“This country was built on the blood of slaves,” the monarch’s assailant yelled before he was apprehended by law enforcement.

Boos were heard throughout the crowd after the eggs were thrown, and some proceeded to chant “God Save The King,” People reported.

The man responsible for throwing the eggs has been identified as a member of an extremist organization focused on climate change, according to the U.K.’s Mirror.

Patrick Thelwell was arrested after the incident on suspicion of a public order offense.

The 23-year old man is a member of Extinction Rebellion, a group known for disruptive and violent demonstrations demanding an anti-fossil fuels agenda.

The extremist previously tweeted in support of charging Queen Elizabeth with “crimes against humanity” and pledging not to “bow to the new false King,” according to the Mirror.

Thelwell has a criminal record, according to Metro U.K.

https://t.co/s6qS44LW1f can exclusively reveal Patrick Thelwell was the man who allegedly attempted to throw three eggs at Charles and Camilla. The University of York student, known for his left-wing politics, has been arrested on at least five occasions. https://t.co/QyJw66Cb2Z — Metro (@MetroUK) November 9, 2022

One witness indicated that the protester managed to throw five eggs at King Charles and his wife before security disabled him, according to People.

After the incident, Charles and his wife proceeded to unveil a statue dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II as part of the York visit.

