On Wednesday, Patrick Thelwell threw several eggs at King Charles III, right, when he visited York, England, with Queen Consort Camilla.
Watch: King Charles Gets Eggs Thrown at Him By Protester, Then Crowd Boos

 By Richard Moorhead  November 10, 2022 at 8:10am
King Charles III was the target of an egging attempt during a public appearance on Wednesday.

Eggs were thrown at the 73-year old monarch as he greeted members of the British public in York, with Queen Consort Camilla.

Charles barely reacted to the botched attempt at assault.

The eggs failed to connect with the king, and Charles continued shaking hands with those present as his security detail apprehended the individual responsible, according to People.

Charles did little more than glance at eggshells on the ground as he continued his royal duties.

The king was passing through Micklegate Bar in a traditional gesture associated with the monarch’s visits to York, according to People.

“This country was built on the blood of slaves,” the monarch’s assailant yelled before he was apprehended by law enforcement.

Will King Charles be as popular as Queen Elizabeth?

Boos were heard throughout the crowd after the eggs were thrown, and some proceeded to chant “God Save The King,” People reported.

The man responsible for throwing the eggs has been identified as a member of an extremist organization focused on climate change, according to the U.K.’s Mirror.

Patrick Thelwell was arrested after the incident on suspicion of a public order offense.

The 23-year old man is a member of Extinction Rebellion, a group known for disruptive and violent demonstrations demanding an anti-fossil fuels agenda.

The extremist previously tweeted in support of charging Queen Elizabeth with “crimes against humanity” and pledging not to “bow to the new false King,” according to the Mirror.

Thelwell has a criminal record, according to Metro U.K.

One witness indicated that the protester managed to throw five eggs at King Charles and his wife before security disabled him, according to People.

After the incident, Charles and his wife proceeded to unveil a statue dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II as part of the York visit.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation