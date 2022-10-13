Fans Convinced King Charles Dissed Harry and Meghan with Coronation Date: 'The Audacity'

Some admirers of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe the new King Charles III intends to spite them with his coronation date.

Charles has planned his coronation date for May 6 — the fourth birthday of Archie, the Sussexes’ oldest child, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

Supporters of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry are objecting to the scheduling decision as an attempt to upstage Archie’s birthday.

Royalists freak out when the Sussexes release a picture two days after the rest of the family or does anything when a birthday pic of the Cambridge kids is released, saying it overshadows them, but by all means schedule your coronation on Archie’s birthday. The audacity. — Jennifer Watts (@JenniferEWatts) October 11, 2022

The timing led some to suspect it’s not a coincidence.

At first I thought the Coronation date was an oversight; but not anymore! The aim is to overwrite any date that relates to the Sussexes with something that relates exclusively to the Crown. That way the 6th May becomes Coronation Day instead of Archies birthday. Not on our watch! — kmww 🇹🇹 🇨🇦 (brazen hussy) (@kmww15) October 12, 2022

One critic of the coronation scheduling decision pointed to a pending memoir authored by Harry, with some royal observers expecting the dissident prince to criticize the institution and his relatives in the book.

So King Charles The Cruel has set his Coronation for the 6th of May next year.. AKA his grandson Prince Archie of Sussex’s 4th birthday. Chile how ghetto. I hate it here. Anyway, Harry when’s that memoir dropping 🙃 pic.twitter.com/KW6Z5ImILu — Iris 🦆 (@IrisTheeScholar) October 11, 2022

The ceremony is the first of its kind in more than half a century, with Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation occurring in 1953.

Charles’ wife Camilla will also be crowned Queen Consort in the May ceremony.

However, some royal family fans view the scheduling decision as nothing more than a meaningless coincidence.

Why do people care that the coronation and kids birthday coincide? Archie has lived in California LONGER than he was in the UK. 🤷🏽‍♀️ You can count the times The King has seen Archie on ONE HAND. — NaomiSky15 (@NaomiSky_15) October 12, 2022

The relationship between Charles and the Sussexes is understood to be chilled.

Meghan and Harry were made the targets of several conspicuous snubs during their return to Britain for the queen’s funeral.

Harry was initially denied the opportunity to wear a military dress uniform at a memorial event before Charles authorized it.

The couple was later “uninvited” from a reception with international dignitaries — on the condition that the event was intended for active and working royals.

Harry and Meghan resigned as active, working royals in 2020, ultimately moving to California and becoming full-time American residents.

Meghan subsequently accused an unnamed member of the royal family of racism, spurring a rare public statement pledging an investigation from the queen herself.

A May YouGov poll pinned Meghan as the second least popular member of the royal family, only coming ahead of disgraced former Jeffrey Epstein confidante Prince Andrew.

