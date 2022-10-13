Parler Share
News
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a Creative Industries and Business Reception on Oct. 02, 2019, in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a Creative Industries and Business Reception on Oct. 02, 2019, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

Fans Convinced King Charles Dissed Harry and Meghan with Coronation Date: 'The Audacity'

 By Richard Moorhead  October 13, 2022 at 1:02pm
Parler Share

Some admirers of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe the new King Charles III intends to spite them with his coronation date.

Charles has planned his coronation date for May 6 — the fourth birthday of Archie, the Sussexes’ oldest child, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

Supporters of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry are objecting to the scheduling decision as an attempt to upstage Archie’s birthday.

Trending:
Dem Official Resigns After Leaked Audio Exposes Violent and Racist Remarks About a Child - Report

The timing led some to suspect it’s not a coincidence.

One critic of the coronation scheduling decision pointed to a pending memoir authored by Harry, with some royal observers expecting the dissident prince to criticize the institution and his relatives in the book.

The ceremony is the first of its kind in more than half a century, with Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation occurring in 1953.

Charles’ wife Camilla will also be crowned Queen Consort in the May ceremony.

However, some royal family fans view the scheduling decision as nothing more than a meaningless coincidence.

Related:
Marine Recruit, 18, Dead After Collapsing During Training Exercise at Camp Pendleton

The relationship between Charles and the Sussexes is understood to be chilled.

Meghan and Harry were made the targets of several conspicuous snubs during their return to Britain for the queen’s funeral.

Harry was initially denied the opportunity to wear a military dress uniform at a memorial event before Charles authorized it.

The couple was later “uninvited” from a reception with international dignitaries — on the condition that the event was intended for active and working royals.

Harry and Meghan resigned as active, working royals in 2020, ultimately moving to California and becoming full-time American residents.

Meghan subsequently accused an unnamed member of the royal family of racism, spurring a rare public statement pledging an investigation from the queen herself.

A May YouGov poll pinned Meghan as the second least popular member of the royal family, only coming ahead of disgraced former Jeffrey Epstein confidante Prince Andrew.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Fans Convinced King Charles Dissed Harry and Meghan with Coronation Date: 'The Audacity'
118 Remains of Human Sacrifices Discovered After Scientists Explore 'Midnight Terror Cave'
Watch: Dem Gubernatorial Candidate Hides in Bathroom, Flees After Project Veritas Activist Asks 1 Obvious Question
Sean Hannity Lands #1 in Ratings, CNN's Tapper Takes Distant 3rd with Biden and 'The Rock' Interviews
30,000 Non-Citizens 'Incorrectly Sent' Voter Registration Notices in Just 1 State
See more...

Conversation