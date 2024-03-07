Watch: KJP Refuses to Answer Peter Doocy's Question on if Biden Will Debate Trump

After the dropout of Republican Nikki Haley on Wednesday, the 2024 election has been left to just former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

As such, a logical conclusion would be that these two presidential candidates would go before potential voters and battle out their ideas on the debate stage.

But that may not be how it turns out.

White House correspondent for Fox News Peter Doocy questioned White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Wednesday on whether there would be a debate between the two presidential options.

“Just for clarity, it’s possible that there will be no Joe Biden-Donald Trump debates this fall?” Doocy asked.

Jean-Pierre wasn’t too thrilled with the question, returning a question to the Fox News reporter.

“Is that what you’re excited about?” she asked. “Is that what you wanna see?”

“Because you keep asking me. You’ve asked me about three, four, five different times in different ways and –” the press secretary continued before being cut off by Doocy.

“How would President Biden do in a debate? I’m not asking a question about a specific debate. I’m just asking, how he would do in a debate?” the reporter clarified.

Jean-Pierre then pointed to Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address to attempt to answer the question, claiming the aging president “[took] on Republicans during giving a major speech. He took them on as they were heckling him.”

“He took them on and said he was gonna fight for programs — essentially said he was fighting for programs that the American people needed,” she claimed. “Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid — he stood there and fought for the American people.”

She then attempted to hype the president up by finishing, “I mean, that was pretty impressive. Some of y’all reported on that.”

After Jean-Pierre’s spiel on the 2023 State of the Union, she moved on to the next question.

While Madam press secretary certainly spoke a fair amount in response to the question by Doocy, notably she never actually answered the question.

As much as she attempts to dismiss the question, it’s a valid one.

President Biden has spent much of his presidency hiding from cameras and the press. One particularly embarrassing time, he announced he was “going to bed” in the middle of taking questions, according to CNN.

He’s never been famous for having an extremely fit mind, with the recent Special Counsel Robert Hur report claming, if he were to stand trial, he’d come off as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

As Jean-Pierre alluded to, this is far from the first time the question has been asked, but there has still been no definitive answer given to the public.

So the question is, why is she refusing to answer after it’s been asked so many times?

