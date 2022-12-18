I am sadly old enough to remember when drag was typically treated as a joke in wholesome sitcoms like “Full House.”







That joke is not very funny anymore because, well, it no longer appears to be a joke. Instead, the left treats it with the same gravity as significant societal issues like rampant inflation or illegal immigration.

Case in point, take a gander at this new ad that is ostensibly meant to get you to buy J&B Scotch Whiskey:







In the ad, you witness a grandfather who, unbeknownst to his family, harbors a secret of wearing feminine makeup (although he does stop short of dressing in full drag in the ad.)

He then helps his grandson, initially introduced as “Alvaro,” partake in the same ritual as the two apply makeup in the bathroom together.

When grandpa and grandson make Alvaro’s grand debut wearing makeup, the commercial notes that this is no longer Alvaro. It’s “Ana.”

Everyone enjoyed a warm embrace as the tagline of the commercial flashed across the scene. It roughly translates to “Magic is not only at Christmas. It is also in us.”

The commercial then ends with (finally) a shot of the whisky that it’s hocking, as the family enjoys their libations.

Listen, if this were an ad for a makeup company, it would be dubious enough as it were. But it would at least make some semblance of sense.

But a whisky commercial? What?

This is nonsensical and shameless pandering at its absolute worst and yet another small, but identifiable, step towards the left’s grand goal of eliminating all distinction between men and women.

The ramifications of the disintegrating line separating men and women are well chronicled.

From significant injuries to “pregnant people,” the blurring distinctions between me and women is an abjectly horrible thing for society.

Men and women are amazing creatures molded in the visage of God and are meant to be distinct and beautiful in their own way. The left’s insistence that they are both beautiful in the same way is a sick perversion of the gospel.

Sadly, this is hardly the first (and most certainly will not be the last) time that the advertising world and large corporations have allowed themselves to be an arm of the Alphabet Mafia.

Who can ever forget Oreo, yes the the delicious Hydrox knockoffs, celebrating “National Coming Out Day” with some pandering, rainbow ads?

Or when a postal service (still trying to figure that one out) put out a commercial that made Santa Claus gay?

When people yearn for the halcyon days of yore, it’s easy to dismiss them as just another old man yelling at a cloud. But when you see these kinds of advertisements, clearly meant to indoctrinate people (particularly younger minds), you can see why those bygone days are so cherished.

It was a simpler time, where drag was treated as a joke, and not the sexual perversion that it is today.

