An Asian-American journalist joins a growing chorus of conservatives who are annoyed by the left’s alphabet soup of “woke” labels segregating people by color in the name of militant political correctness.

Bryan Chai, a deputy managing editor at The Western Journal, called the latest new moniker for Asian-Americans — “AAPI,” or Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders — “dumb” and urged everyone to stop using it.

Chai made the remarks this week during a podcast with The Western Journal’s deputy managing editor Joe Seyton and assignment editor Joe Chester.

“AAPI? Not a thing!” Chai said. “As a literal Asian-American born in the Pacific Islands, I have not once heard the acronym ‘AAPI’ until today.

“It is dumb. It is not a thing. Please stop using it.”

Malaysian conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong also mocked the inane new acronym and urged the left to “stop trying to make AAPI a thing.”

Stop trying to make AAPI a thing. More policing means safer streets, if the cops are actually enforcing the laws and protecting the community instead of enforcing unlawful, unconstitutional lockdowns. https://t.co/lduLBGIuda — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 22, 2021

The “AAPI” sobriquet is the left’s latest gimmick to sow racial division following the alarming recent wave of assaults on Asian-Americans in Democrat-run cities.

Democrats and their media lapdogs have pounced on the crime spree to push the canard that “white supremacists” are attacking Asians in liberal cities because former President Donald Trump called COVID-19 the “China virus” because it originated from China.

Booking pics of those arrested for anti-Asian attacks in NYC. Damn white supremacists. pic.twitter.com/VFJR8zbHzo — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 26, 2021

In reality, Asian-Americans do not call themselves “AAPI,” nor do they feel that a “politically correct” new moniker does anything to deter anti-Asian attacks or help the community.

But this has been the left’s gimmick for decades: Foment racial resentment in order to “divide and conquer” the populace.

They start by pushing ridiculous acronyms to segregate people by color and then push false narratives to stoke race wars.

Another example is the absurd label “Latinx,” a gender-neutral expression to denote Latinos.

If you ask most Hispanics, they say they don’t like the bizarre term.

“Latino people don’t want your woke leftist word,” tweeted film director Robby Starbuck, a Cuban-American congressional candidate from Tennessee.

Starbuck noted that a 2020 poll conducted by a “progressive” polling firm found that a whopping 98 percent of Latinos do not want to be referred to as “Latinx.”

A “progressive” polling firm went out looking to see how many Latino people wanted to be called “latinx” and to their surprise it was only 2% and 98% didn’t want it used to describe them. Like I said Latino people don’t want your woke leftist word. https://t.co/C0dcvb4VuU — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 10, 2020

This political theater underscores that Democrats gaslight people into thinking they’re solving problems with empty lip service while actually taking no real action to improve anyone’s life.

Colorful Black Lives Matter Mural Covers Chicago Street https://t.co/pH73zODEGY pic.twitter.com/Of1srtBAqE — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) August 5, 2020

Nothing is more emblematic of the left’s con game of using empty gestures to score political points than its campaign to paint “Black Lives Matter” signs on the streets of Democrat-run cities such as Chicago while doing nothing to stem the record-high surge in black murder rates.

Can BLM offer help?

Chicago murders: 51 homicides in January is highest in 4 years – Chicago Sun-Times https://t.co/bbj2rqfJBb — Jont Trubek (@JontTrubek) March 14, 2021

Similarly, if Democrats really cared about Asian-Americans, they would back the Asian community in its discrimination lawsuits against Harvard and Yale universities for implementing affirmative action policies designed to artificially limit the number of Asians admitted.

But they don’t. Why? Because they don’t actually care about Asian-Americans, but they want the public to think they care by unveiling fancy new monikers like “AAPI.”

Sadly, some Asians are dumb enough to fall for this stunt. But many others don’t because they remember what their moms (or some otherwise person) told them: It is actions — not words — that matter.

For example, the left has smeared Trump as a “racist” because he correctly noted that the coronavirus came from China.

However, he backed Asian-Americans in their discrimination lawsuit against Harvard.

Trump administration backs Asian Americans suing Harvard over its affirmative action admissions policy https://t.co/rnXzNoayWu — 👍 (@Tjk05888761) March 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Biden and other Democrats pretend they’re helping Asian-Americans by referring to them with the goofy label “AAPI,” while trying to institutionalize discrimination against the Asian community.

Biden declared it acceptable to discriminate against Asian Americans, this is a mainstream Democrat position.https://t.co/Da3kSzcFUp — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 17, 2021

So your mom was right: When interpreting someone’s intent, look at their actions — not their empty words.

