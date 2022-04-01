Share
Commentary

Watch: Mainstream Media Hit-Piece Journalist Breaks Down in Tears Over 'Online Harassment'

 By Richard Moorhead  April 1, 2022 at 3:33pm
She can dish it out, but she can’t take it herself.

A left-wing hit-piece journalist named Taylor Lorenz broke down in tears in an MSNBC interview segment published Friday, claiming that she’s the victim of supposed online harassment.

“I have severe PTSD,” claimed the former New York Times journalist. “I contemplated suicide.”

“You feel like any little piece of information that gets out on you will be used by the worst people on the internet to destroy your life.”

“And it’s so isolating,” claimed Lorenz, breaking into tears. “It’s horrifying.”

Lorenz made herself a target of mockery across the internet for her attempt to play the woke crybully victim card.

Many questioned why a so-called journalist is quick to demand sympathy after receiving mean tweets.

Lorenz has published hit pieces on quasi-public figures throughout her career, previously identifying the family members of conservative internet personalities.

One talent agent who works with social media influencers explained why she’s suing Lorenz for defamation, following a hit piece Lorenz wrote that Ariadna Jacob says is based on lies.

“It was devastating when Taylor Lorenz came along with the megaphone of the New York Times and decided to write a scathing article full of lies about us,” said Jacob in a 2021 Tucker Carlson interview.

Lorenz falsely accused one tech entrepreneur of calling someone “retarded” in a private Clubhouse chat room in 2021, according to Fox News.

Maybe service in the military or work in a blue-collar construction job should be considered mandatory for employment at an establishment media news outlet.

That would instill thick skin in some of the biggest whiners in the world.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Conversation