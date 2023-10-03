Watch: Man Deliberately Crashes SUV Through Police HQ Wall While Blaring Telling Tune, Police Say
A New Jersey man faces multiple charges including a count of terrorism after he drove his SUV through the wall of a New Jersey police station.
The Sept. 20 incident ended with the suspect, John Hargreaves, 34, of Belvidere, New Jersey, appearing to be celebrating as the stereo of the SUV played the Guns N’ Roses song “Welcome to the Jungle.”
Although no injuries were reported, one police officer barely escaped being hurt according to the Associated Press.
According to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, the incident that led to Hargreaves’s arrest began at about 6:17 p.m. when an SUV crashed into a garage in Liberty Township, New Jersey.
At that time “the defendant deliberately crashed his gold Toyota SUV into the garage of a private residence in an attempt to scare or harass the homeowner, who the defendant knew,” the release said.
The release said that the Independence Township police station being the closest one to the initial incident, was picked as the next stop.
WRNJ-FM posted an external video that showed the SUV as it approached the building and drove straight for its entrance.
The release said the SUV was deliberately driven into the station causing “significant damage.”
“The entire vehicle came to a final resting place in the squad room. The defendant exited the vehicle and appeared to be celebrating as officers apprehended him on scene as his car stereo blared the song ‘Welcome to the Jungle.'”
Video showed Hargreaves putting his hands in the air after he emerged from the vehicle.
He did not appear to offer any resistance to police as they led him away from the wreck.
Hargreaves was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and a weapons count in connection with both crashes, according to the release.
In connection with the police station crash, Hargraves faces counts of terrorism, aggravated assault and causing widespread injury or damage stemming from the police station crash.
The motive for the police station crash is not known.
