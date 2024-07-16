Watch: Matt Gaetz Torches Kevin McCarthy, Gets in His Face During Tense Moment - 'You'd Get Booed Off Stage!'

On stage, Republicans sought to project an image of unity at the Republican National Convention.

Offstage, it was a different story.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida took time to taunt former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a video posted to X on Tuesday.

“What night are you speaking? Are you speaking tonight?” Gaetz said.

Very awkward moment- Congressman Matt Gaetz tries to interrupt former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s interviews, taunting him “Hey Kevin, what night are you speaking?” pic.twitter.com/vE1W5FvTqH — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) July 16, 2024

After being shunted away from McCarthy, Gaetz had to get another word in.

“Hey, if you took that stage, you would get booed off of it,” he said. “You would get booed off the stage.”

Matt Gaetz knows well what a despicable human being Kevin McCarthy is! I don’t begrudge him for shoving that truth pill down his throat! It’s like a pitcher who takes the jawing from a particular batter, then nails him in the back with a fastball! Sometimes you gotta do it! — Kat (@katlu3) July 16, 2024

Another video shows McCarthy jabbing Gaetz.

“One person who raised the issue, he’s got an ethics complaint about sleeping with a 17-year-old,” McCarthy said as Gaetz can be heard in the background.

Another angle of the Gaetz confrontation of McCarthy McCarthy: He’s got an ethics complaint of sleeping with a 17 year old pic.twitter.com/VaEWbW0mTV — Acyn (@Acyn) July 16, 2024

In the interview that was taking place, McCarthy was torching Gaetz, who led the House Republican insurrection that toppled McCarthy as speaker. Although Gaetz has said McCarthy sided with the Democratic agenda too often, the former speaker said Gaetz was acting from personal motives.

“His name’s Matt Gaetz. He didn’t do it because he dislikes me, but he did it because he has an Ethics complaint because he paid to sleep with an underage girl. And he wanted me to stop the Ethics [committee],” McCarthy said, according to the U.K.’s Independent.

Disgraced? McCarthy? Gaetz is a Herman Munster clown — DCfromtheOC (@divorcedMAGA) July 16, 2024

McCarthy was asked about what his next moves against Gaetz might be.

“I don’t think he’ll ever be able to run for governor like he wants to,” McCarthy said.

Whose side are you on? Kevin McCarthy Matt Gaetz

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Kevin McCarthy: 0% (0 Votes) Matt Gaetz: 0% (0 Votes)

McCarthy and Gaetz have long made their mutual disdain public,

“Gaetz is the Hunter Biden of the Republican Party,” McCarthy said in May, according to Politico.

When he was gathering votes to oust McCarthy, Gaetz said flatly, “Look, the one thing everybody has in common is that nobody trusts Kevin McCarthy,” according to CBS.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.