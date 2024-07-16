Share
News

Watch: Matt Gaetz Torches Kevin McCarthy, Gets in His Face During Tense Moment - 'You'd Get Booed Off Stage!'

 By Jack Davis  July 16, 2024 at 4:48pm
Share

On stage, Republicans sought to project an image of unity at the Republican National Convention.

Offstage, it was a different story.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida took time to taunt former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a video posted to X on Tuesday.

“What night are you speaking? Are you speaking tonight?” Gaetz said.

Trending:
Jaw-Dropping: Security at Trump Event Was Already Beefed Up Thanks to Iran Threat

After being shunted away from McCarthy, Gaetz had to get another word in.

“Hey, if you took that stage, you would get booed off of it,” he said. “You would get booed off the stage.”

Another video shows McCarthy jabbing Gaetz.

“One person who raised the issue, he’s got an ethics complaint about sleeping with a 17-year-old,” McCarthy said as Gaetz can be heard in the background.

In the interview that was taking place, McCarthy was torching Gaetz, who led the House Republican insurrection that toppled McCarthy as speaker. Although Gaetz has said McCarthy sided with the Democratic agenda too often, the former speaker said Gaetz was acting from personal motives.

Related:
Watch: AG Merrick Garland Scrambles When Pressed About Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis and Letitia James During House Hearing

“His name’s Matt Gaetz. He didn’t do it because he dislikes me, but he did it because he has an Ethics complaint because he paid to sleep with an underage girl. And he wanted me to stop the Ethics [committee],” McCarthy said, according to the U.K.’s Independent.

McCarthy was asked about what his next moves against Gaetz might be.

“I don’t think he’ll ever be able to run for governor like he wants to,” McCarthy said.

Whose side are you on?

McCarthy and Gaetz have long made their mutual disdain public,

“Gaetz is the Hunter Biden of the Republican Party,” McCarthy said in May, according to Politico.

When he was gathering votes to oust McCarthy, Gaetz said flatly, “Look, the one thing everybody has in common is that nobody trusts Kevin McCarthy,” according to CBS.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Watch: Matt Gaetz Torches Kevin McCarthy, Gets in His Face During Tense Moment - 'You'd Get Booed Off Stage!'
Caitlin Clark Drops Classy Response After Serena Williams' 'White People' Joke Causes Major Backlash
Jaw-Dropping: Security at Trump Event Was Already Beefed Up Thanks to Iran Threat
Ingrid Andress Brutally Mocked for 'Drunk' National Anthem; Her Apology Just Made It Worse
Trump Shooting Was a Setup? CNN Host Panics, Tries to Shut Up Army Sniper After Stunning Take
See more...

Conversation