The Miami Open qualifiers came to a sudden halt on Monday when one of the players suddenly collapsed on the court.

French tennis player Arthur Cazaux collapsed Monday as he stood waiting for a serve.

He was facing Harold Mayot in the third set of the match when he just fell to the ground, Sky News reported.

Tough scenes in Miami.. Cazaux fainted and was forced to retire.. pic.twitter.com/P16JfMAFIY — 🎾💚 (@Tennis4everrr) March 18, 2024

Paramedics rushed to Cazaux to try and help.

Video showed a staffer with an umbrella trying to shield those working to revive the fallen player.

Cazaux, 21, who is ranked No. 74 in the world, was leading the match 2-1 in the third set. Mayot and Cazaux split the first two sets, 6-4 and 7-5.

He was forced to retire from the match and was taken off the court in a wheelchair.

On Wednesday, the young Frenchman provided an update on his condition on Instagram, according to Tennis365.

“I have just left the Miami hospital after spending the night there receiving care and a long series of tests,” Cazaux said.

“Today my physical condition is better, my tension and my heart have remained stable,” he said.

After the unspecified health issue, Mayot answered those who criticized him for not immediately rushing to check on his countryman.

“Stop starting a false controversy for nothing,” he wrote on his X account, according to a translation.

“It had been several games since he didn’t feel well and he was starting to cramp,” Mayot said.

“I didn’t see him fall and I thought he was lying down because he had a cramp,” he said.

“When I understood that it was serious I immediately [went] to him and I was very worried,” Mayot said.

“I did my best to help. There is nothing but great friendship and complicity between us and always has been,” the player said.

“You need to stop sending your hate all the time,” he said. “I wish him a good recovery and the best.”

Arrêtez de lancer une fausse polémique pour rien. Cela faisait plusieurs jeux qu’il ne se sentait pas bien et qu’il commençait à cramper. Je ne l’ai pas vu tomber et j’ai cru qu’il s’était allongé car il avait une crampe. Quand j’ai compris que c’était sérieux je suis de suite https://t.co/HHNVjGEnTG — Harold Mayot (@HaroldMayot1) March 18, 2024

The 141st-ranked Mayot defeated David Goffin in the next round of the tournament and faced Daniel Altmaier on Thursday.

For his part, Cazaux has achieved a career high of No. 74 in the ATP rankings and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this year.

