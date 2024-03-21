Share
Watch: Medic Rushes on Court as Tennis Player Collapses, Lies Motionless

 By Warner Todd Huston  March 21, 2024 at 10:09am
The Miami Open qualifiers came to a sudden halt on Monday when one of the players suddenly collapsed on the court.

French tennis player Arthur Cazaux collapsed Monday as he stood waiting for a serve.

He was facing Harold Mayot in the third set of the match when he just fell to the ground, Sky News reported.

Paramedics rushed to Cazaux to try and help.

Video showed a staffer with an umbrella trying to shield those working to revive the fallen player.

Cazaux, 21, who is ranked No. 74 in the world, was leading the match 2-1 in the third set. Mayot and Cazaux split the first two sets, 6-4 and 7-5.

He was forced to retire from the match and was taken off the court in a wheelchair.

On Wednesday, the young Frenchman provided an update on his condition on Instagram, according to Tennis365.

“I have just left the Miami hospital after spending the night there receiving care and a long series of tests,” Cazaux said.

“Today my physical condition is better, my tension and my heart have remained stable,” he said.

After the unspecified health issue, Mayot answered those who criticized him for not immediately rushing to check on his countryman.

“Stop starting a false controversy for nothing,” he wrote on his X account, according to a translation.

“It had been several games since he didn’t feel well and he was starting to cramp,” Mayot said.

“I didn’t see him fall and I thought he was lying down because he had a cramp,” he said.

“When I understood that it was serious I immediately [went] to him and I was very worried,” Mayot said.

“I did my best to help. There is nothing but great friendship and complicity between us and always has been,” the player said.

“You need to stop sending your hate all the time,” he said. “I wish him a good recovery and the best.”

The 141st-ranked Mayot defeated David Goffin in the next round of the tournament and faced Daniel Altmaier on Thursday.

For his part, Cazaux has achieved a career high of No. 74 in the ATP rankings and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this year.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
