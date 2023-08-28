Share
Watch: MLB Pitcher Forced to Leave Game After Scary Shot to the Head

 By Jack Davis  August 28, 2023 at 9:46am
An errant throw from a teammate sent Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Silseth to the ground Saturday after he was struck in the back of the head.

Silseth was removed from the game and hospitalized in the team’s 5-3 win over the New York Mets.

Angels manager Phil Nevin said Silseth was “wondering if he was covering the right base,” according to the New York Post.


Nevin said Saturday the pitcher was alert.

“Scary moment for sure,” Nevin said, according to USA Today.

Silseth was back with the team on Sunday.

“He got hit pretty hard,” Nevin said Sunday according to Sports Illustrated.

“I think we avoided something serious but with the head injuries you always want to be cautious with them. We’ll keep evaluating him through the day and see where we’re at,” he said.

Should the first baseman have thrown the ball?

The incident began when Mets player Jeff McNeil, who was on first base, attempted to steal second base, which was already occupied by Francisco Lindor.

Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe threw the ball to first base, as Lindor dashed toward third.

Los Angeles first baseman Trey Cabbage threw the ball toward third, but hit Silseth, who was moving toward third base to back it up.

The ball bounced away as Silseth took a couple of steps before collapsing, Lindor rounded third and scored before play was stopped.

Silseth, 23, was later able to walk off the field with some assistance.

Silseth has a record of 4-1 with the Angels on the year.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
