Watch: Monstrous Waves Wreak Havoc in Florida - Seawater Engulfs Entire Block in Just 1 Hour

 By Jack Davis  September 28, 2022 at 5:46pm
Hurricane Ian charged ashore Wednesday, downing trees and power lines and causing flooding in multiple Florida communities.

A 5 p.m. ET advisory from the National Hurricane Center said the storm hit Florida with “catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding.”

The bulletin noted that a storm surge watch and a tropical storm warning were in effect for North and South Carolina, respectively. Virginia declared a state of emergency, according to CNN.

NBC News reported that winds were estimated at 150 mph as the Category 4 storm made landfall.

A pair of videos posted to Twitter demonstrated the impact on Fort Myers Beach in just one hour.

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson told CNN the hurricane was clobbering his community.

“I’ve been here since the mid-’70s. This is actually by far the worst storm I have ever seen,” he said.

Businesses have been flooded and windows have been blown out by the winds.

Residents who did not flee are stranded, Anderson said.

“The streets are flooded and emergency services couldn’t get to them if they wanted to,” he said.

“I’m actually watching a guy out in the intersection right now, the water up past his knees and he’s out there taking pictures. Why people choose not to do the prudent things, who knows?”

More than 1.5 million customers were without power as of 7:30 p.m. ET, according to a power outage tracker.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday evening that residents who did not evacuate and need help may need to wait until the worst of the storm passes.

“Local first responders will deploy as soon as it’s safe to do so,” DeSantis said, according to CNN.

“By and large, until the storm passes, they are not going to go into a situation for rescue and put their own folks at risk.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
