Watch: MSNBC Commentator Compares Trump Voters to Nazis

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch this week became the latest pundit to compare President Donald Trump’s border policy to Nazism.

During a discussion of the Trump administration’s controversial “zero-tolerance” immigration policy on Friday morning, the hosts and guests of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” predicted its supporters will pay a steep political price.

According to The Hill, Deutsch chimed in with his advice to Democrats hoping to capitalize on the crisis ahead of November’s midterm elections.

“What has to happen now, this can no longer be about who Trump is,” he said. “It has to be about who we are. If we are working toward November, we can no longer say Trump’s the bad guy. If you vote for Trump, you’re the bad guy.”

Making the argument more personal, he recalled recent reports of family separation along the border and said that anyone who casts a vote for Trump is “ripping children from parents’ arms” in a manner similar to Nazi guards.

“The mistake that we’ve made in the past is we’ve said, ‘Look at that bad guy over there. Look at that bad guy,'” Deutsch said. “What the Democrats have to do is make the next election a referendum on not who Trump is but who you are.”

He then issued his harshest rebuke of Trump voters who continue to support his agenda following the implementation of his administration’s border policy.

“If you vote for Trump then you, the voter, you not Donald Trump, are standing at the border — like Nazis — going, ‘You here, you here,'” he said.

Deutsch turned his attention back to Democratic election strategy, encouraging the party to “flip it” from the current focus on the president as an individual.

“It’s a given the evilness of Donald Trump,” he said. “But if you vote, you can no longer separate yourself and say, ‘He’s OK, but.’ And I think that gymnastics and that jujitsu has to happen.”

Others have put forth similar comparisons between Trump’s agenda and Nazism, each of which have been met with fierce criticism from those who believe such arguments diminish the atrocities of the Holocaust for the sake of political expediency.

Earlier this month, former CIA Director Michael Hayden found some support, and even more backlash, after he posted a controversial tweet on the topic.

Other governments have separated mothers and children pic.twitter.com/tvlBkGjT0h — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) June 16, 2018

“Other governments have separated mothers and children,” he wrote to caption an an image of the Birkenau concentration camp.

