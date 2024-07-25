Share
Commentary

Influential House Democrat Breaks Rank, Says He Is 'Absolutely Not' Committed to Kamala Harris

 By Michael Schwarz  July 25, 2024 at 2:50pm
The lying ghouls in the establishment media have spent days manufacturing artificial enthusiasm for Vice President Kamala Harris.

A handful of Democrats, however, seem to realize that their new presumptive 2024 presidential nominee comes with serious problems.

According to Axios, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, co-chair of the centrist Blue Dog Coalition, has “absolutely not” committed to supporting Harris.

Golden represents Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. In the 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump won that district by more than seven percentage points.

On Thursday, Golden joined five other Democrats in voting to condemn Harris’ handing of the border crisis.

Afterward, Golden told Axios that he was “going to wait and see what she puts forward and what her vision for the future of the country is.”

Axios also noted that Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of deep-red Montana has not ruled out an alternative nominee.

“We’re in the middle of the process,” Tester told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s not over yet.”

Of course, if Golden and Tester hope for a moderate “vision” from Harris, they should not hold their breath. After all, moderates have no place in a Democratic Party that has morphed into an amalgam of woke corporatism, race-based Marxism, open-borders globalism, child sacrifice and war profiteering.

Does Kamala Harris pose more of a threat to Trump than Biden did?

Apart from her radical ideas, Harris enters the general election campaign with three major problems. In a healthy society with a free and unbiased press, any one of the three would disqualify her.

First, millions of Americans have already made up their minds about the vice president. And they find her a totally unserious person.

For instance, Wednesday on the social media platform X, Canadian author and professor Gad Saad spoke for those millions of Americans when he described Harris as “a vacuous, lobotomized, shallow, inauthentic imbecile” who “knows nothing” and “has used every non-meritocratic tool to climb the political career.”

Second, neither Harris nor her surrogates seem capable of communicating in any language other than condescension.

The vice president, of course, has a history of saying dumb things and talking down to people smarter than her.

In that respect, however, Harris has nothing on her ideological stormtroopers in the establishment media. On Tuesday, in fact, the repellent Joy Reid of MSNBC tried to manipulate black voters into supporting Harris because, Reid said, doing so would mean that they did not look crazy, weird, lonely or disconnected from the culture.

Finally, there’s a problem with dishonesty surrounding Harris.

In recent days, the establishment media has worked overtime in an attempt to rewrite history by claiming that the vice president never filled the role of “border czar.”

But social media told a different story.

Thursday on X, a devastating NewsBusters video began circulating, showing establishment media talking heads alternately referring to Harris as “border czar” and then denying it.

They cannot stop lying.

Furthermore, Harris cannot run from her complicity in Democrats’ cover-up of President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

Surely Golden has recognized these problems with Harris, all of which leave him and other moderate Democrats politically vulnerable.

Most other Democrats, however, seem not to have noticed. Perhaps we should wait until after Harris officially secures the nomination to give them the news.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
