Share
News

Watch: MTG Furious Over 'Aggressive Insurrectionist' Who 'Came at' Her During Livestream

 By George C. Upper III  October 20, 2023 at 9:38am
Share

Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a video to social media Wednesday during pro-Palestinian protests at the Capitol, calling out one individual she labeled an “aggressive insurrectionist.”

“Watch Tlaib’s aggressive insurrectionist come at me in Cannon today,” she wrote in a post to X. “After Hamas murdered and kidnapped innocent Israelis, this antisemite screams ‘Let Gaza live’ and claims I have blood on my hands.

“Now Biden wants to give $100 million to Gaza to fund more Hamas terrorism!” she added.

Trending:
Trump Declares Victory as Judge Hands Him Massive Win in Class Action Lawsuit

The $100 million figure was an apparent reference to an aid packaged announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden for present and displaced Gaza residents during a trip to Israel to demonstrate U.S. support for the Jewish state after the horrific terror attacks against it perpetrated by Hamas.

Israel agreed to allow the aid to be transported into Gaza from Egypt, provided the shipments are subject to inspections and that none of the aid goes to Hamas, but only to residents, The Hill reported.

In a statement released shortly after Biden’s remarks, the White House stated that non-governmental organizations and the United Nations would administer the aid program funded by the U.S.

“President Biden announced today that the United States is providing $100 million in humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank,” the White House said in a Wednesday morning statement. “This funding will help support over a million displaced and conflict-affected people with clean water, food, hygiene support, medical care, and other essential needs. The United States provides humanitarian assistance through trusted partners including UN agencies and international NGOs.”

Do you agree with Greene that he was an “aggressive insurrectionist”?

The statement also repeated the by-now oft-repeated Democratic talking point that Palestinian civilians should not be held accountable for the actions of Hamas.

“Civilians are not to blame and should not suffer for Hamas’s horrific terrorism,” the statement said. “Civilian lives must be protected and assistance must urgently reach those in need. We will continue to work closely with partners in the region to stress the importance of upholding the law of war, supporting those who are trying to get to safety or provide assistance, and facilitating access to food, water, medical care, and shelter.”

The Palestinian people elected Hamas into effective legislative control of the Gaza Strip and West Bank in 2006. Nonetheless, Biden claimed, “Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people.”

A longer video posted to Rumble showed more of the interaction between Greene and the Capitol protesters on Wednesday.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some readers might find disturbing.

Related:
MTG Moves to Censure 'Terrorist Sympathizer' Rashida Tlaib Over Capitol Hill Protest


“Are they arresting people inside?” Greene asked after the man she called an “aggressive insurrectionist” was lead away from the Georgia Republican.

“Did they arrest him?” she asked, referring to the same man. “Wait, why isn’t he being arrested?”

“This is not your House!” the man yelled back at Greene. “This is our House.”

“You’re an insurrectionist,” Greene charged. “This is an insurrection. Yeah, the people that elect me do not support this.”

Another protester then shouted that Greene was not representing “the people.”

“I don’t represent you, lady,” Greene responded. “The Capitol Police are not arresting these people. This is an insurrection. Throw these people out. Like, what is happening?

“This is going to be a f***ing insurrection again,” apparently referring to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion as an “insurrection.”

The Western Journal emailed Rep. Greene’s office for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Watch: MTG Furious Over 'Aggressive Insurrectionist' Who 'Came at' Her During Livestream
Jordan Uses Favorite Bible Verse in Powerful Speech Calling for Opening of the House
MTG Moves to Censure 'Terrorist Sympathizer' Rashida Tlaib Over Capitol Hill Protest
Republicans Pull Complete 180, Announce 3rd Jim Jordan Speaker Vote
Matt Gaetz Issues Warning to Congress After Jordan Steps Back: 'I Don't Support Bud Light'
See more...

Conversation