Watch: MTG Gets in Heated Debate with Dem Outside Capitol, AOC Jumps in at the End

Conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene engaged a combative Democrat in a hot debate on the steps of the United States Capitol on Wednesday.

Greene was filmed in an exchange with Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman.

The two members of Congress were surrounded by media members who filmed the altercation on phone camera.

“We’ve got to get rid of Biden to save the country, to save the country! Impeach Biden! Impeach Biden!” urged Greene, of Georgia.

Bowman, of New York, responded with a reference to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who heckled George Santos mid Santos-gaggle moments ago, in a tiff with MTG outside the Capitol steps. AOC comes up at the end: “She ain’t worth it bro” pic.twitter.com/R5L20WvhFK — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) May 17, 2023

The argument began after Bowman urged embattled Rep. George Santos, a Republican from New York, to resign from Congress, according to CNN’s Manu Raju.

Was Bowman’s behavior unprofessional? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, who also urged Santos to resign, told Bowman to refrain from engaging with Greene during the argument.

“She ain’t worth it, bro. She ain’t worth it!”

“Save the party!” Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s dispute outside the Capitol over George Santos’ recent indictment was caught on video. https://t.co/Uu5yTL54zB pic.twitter.com/gAK4qjNVtL — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 18, 2023

Greene claimed Bowman called her a “white supremacist” during the confrontation, calling his verbiage the equivalent of a racial slur.

“I am very concerned about Jamaal Bowman, and he’s someone that people should watch,” she said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says that when people like Jamaal Bowman call her a white supremacist it’s “like calling a person a color the n-word” “His physical mannerisms are aggressive … I feel threatened by him,” Greene adds of Bowman pic.twitter.com/c0JtNN0Z5R — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2023

Bowman went on to accuse Greene of slamming him by claiming he had been “aggressive” during the confrontation.

Black men continue to be characterized as aggressive and threatening when we are passionate and outspoken. They’re not just using dogwhistles, they’re using bullhorns. It’s dangerous, but we must ALL continue to speak truth to power. https://t.co/6eLZf2F3Cm pic.twitter.com/O29uCdAehC — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) May 18, 2023

Bowman engaged in a heated verbal confrontation with Rep. Thomas Massie, of Kentucky, in March.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.