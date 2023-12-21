Watch: NBC Reporter Shocked by Reality of Eagle Pass Border Crossing Numbers

It’s usually a given that no matter how bad things are under a Democrat president, the leftist media are completely blind to it — wittingly or unwittingly.

So when a reporter for a left-wing outlet admits that the crowds at the U.S. southern border have never been this large during his reporting, it’s as close to hell freezing over as you can get.

On Wednesday, NBC News correspondent Guad Venegas reported from the border in Eagle Pass, Texas, on “MSNBC Reports.”

Venegas declared that “this is the largest group of migrants” he and his colleagues had ever seen in Eagle Pass in the “years” they have been reporting in this area.







He said they expected to see a surge of migrants because they had seen large caravans move through Mexico in late October and expected them to arrive at the border “at some point” in November or December.

And arrive they have.

“Not just here,” Venegas said. “It’s happening in Arizona, it’s happening in parts of California, it’s happening in different parts of the border.

He blamed the end of the term of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for lax “policing” at the U.S.-Mexican border as the cause of the surge, although he did not explain why Americans should be dependent on Mexican policing for our border security.

“Many of the migrants are telling each other: ‘Now is the time to go to the U.S.-Mexico border,'” Venegas said.

He pointed to about 2,000 illegal immigrants waiting to be processed while many more were seen arriving.

“There’s lines going down the river of migrants that just crossed and are being brought into the field. And then you have the people that slept here overnight,” Venegas said.

“As they’re being processed, more are coming in,” he said.

Venegas then pointed to the other side, where U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were “trying to process them as fast as possible” and then get them loaded onto buses.

“So you have an entire system that is being created in this holding area … where essentially it’s too big for them to do it anywhere else, so they chose this field, and this is what’s happening,” he said, looking stunned.

Venegas also reported that the bridge that’s used for the railroads has been shut down in both Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas.

“We’re told the agents that normally police the railroads crossing into the U.S. are now focussing on processing migrants,” he said.

Of course, as any good NBC/MSNBC correspondent knows, you always end the segment blaming anything but Democrats’ policies, even if the evidence is right there, stretching for miles in front of you.

So, dutifully, Venegas did reiterate that all this chaos was happening because “something changed in Mexico,” although no specifics were given as to what that “something” was.

Nor did he try to explain the migrants from many other countries, including Guinea, Bangladesh, and India, as other reporting has shown.

Could it be that it’s not about what changed in Mexico or anywhere else in the world — it’s about what’s likely to change in the United States after the 2024 election?

Could it be that the illegal immigrants know their window of opportunity to get a free pass into America may be closing as soon as President Joe Biden leaves the White House?

If there was ever a need to get the Biden administration out and install sanity back to this nation, it would be when MSNBC starts reporting on the border crisis.

But there are still about 10 months until the presidential election, and if the Biden administration continues to close its eyes even after this, there might not be much left of this country to save by Inauguration Day.

