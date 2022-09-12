Watch: Patriotic NFL Fans Take Over for Singer and Proudly Belt National Anthem on 9/11

In recent years, the National Football League has often been criticized for moving to the political left. From players kneeling during the National Anthem to groundskeepers painting “Black Lives Matter” in the back of the end zones, leftism seemed to be taking over the league.

That is what made a patriotic moment on Sunday so uniquely beautiful.

On the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the NFL kicked off its first full Sunday of games for the 2022-23 season. In one of the Week 1 match-ups, the New York Jets hosted the Baltimore Ravens.

Prior to kickoff, NYPD officers Brianna Fernandez performed the national anthem, as is customary at all NFL games. But just a few lines in, Fernandez’s microphone cut out.

Without missing a beat, thousands of fans in attendance began belting the anthem.

At the end of the song, Fernandez joined back in. She and the crowd proudly sang the final line of the anthem, and the fans proceeded to burst into cheers.

Newsmax reporter Benny Johnson shared a video of the touching moment on Twitter.

Fans take over the National Anthem at the NY Jets v. Ravens game on 9/11. Americans would much rather see this than see the NFL go Woke. CHILLS 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JJB5zBOHbc — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 11, 2022

“Americans would much rather see this than see the NFL go Woke,” Johnson wrote. “CHILLS.”

Many social media users expressed similar admiration in the comments.

“Everytime I hear it it brings tears to my eyes,” one user commented.

Everytime I hear it it brings tears to my eyes — Debb25 (@Debb254) September 11, 2022

“That made me cry,” another user wrote. “It was many years after 911 before I could sit in a stadium and not cry through the entire song.”

That made me cry. It was many years after 911 before I could sit in a stadium and not cry through the entire song. — MAGA Republican Betsy #FJB #LGB 😎🇺🇸🍊 (@BLovesSoAL) September 11, 2022

The NFL also took additional steps to remember 9/11 and honor the victims’ memories on the 21st anniversary of the attack.

Some teams, including the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, each of whom were playing teams from New York, wore NYPD and FDNY hats in remembrance of their sacrifices on 9/11.

The Titans will wear hats honoring the NYPD, FDNY and the PAPD today in remembrance of their sacrifices made on this fateful day #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/q01SExtjzg — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 11, 2022

Class by the Baltimore Ravens wearing NYPD and FDNY hats at today’s Jets game pic.twitter.com/0OsaaxxSMR — PeterAnthony (@PeterAnthony96) September 11, 2022

While 9/11 was one of the worst tragedies in United States history, the good news is that it continues to bring the country together more than two decades later.

