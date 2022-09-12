Parler Share
Prior to the game between the New York Jets and the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Staium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday fans joined in to sing the national anthem after the singers microphone cut out.
Watch: Patriotic NFL Fans Take Over for Singer and Proudly Belt National Anthem on 9/11

 By Grant Atkinson  September 12, 2022 at 11:15am
In recent years, the National Football League has often been criticized for moving to the political left. From players kneeling during the National Anthem to groundskeepers painting “Black Lives Matter” in the back of the end zones, leftism seemed to be taking over the league.

That is what made a patriotic moment on Sunday so uniquely beautiful.

On the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the NFL kicked off its first full Sunday of games for the 2022-23 season. In one of the Week 1 match-ups, the New York Jets hosted the Baltimore Ravens.

Prior to kickoff, NYPD officers Brianna Fernandez performed the national anthem, as is customary at all NFL games. But just a few lines in, Fernandez’s microphone cut out.

Without missing a beat, thousands of fans in attendance began belting the anthem.

At the end of the song, Fernandez joined back in. She and the crowd proudly sang the final line of the anthem, and the fans proceeded to burst into cheers.

Newsmax reporter Benny Johnson shared a video of the touching moment on Twitter.

“Americans would much rather see this than see the NFL go Woke,” Johnson wrote. “CHILLS.”

Many social media users expressed similar admiration in the comments.

“Everytime I hear it it brings tears to my eyes,” one user commented.

“That made me cry,” another user wrote. “It was many years after 911 before I could sit in a stadium and not cry through the entire song.”

The NFL also took additional steps to remember 9/11 and honor the victims’ memories on the 21st anniversary of the attack.

Some teams, including the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, each of whom were playing teams from New York, wore NYPD and FDNY hats in remembrance of their sacrifices on 9/11.

While 9/11 was one of the worst tragedies in United States history, the good news is that it continues to bring the country together more than two decades later.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
