Watch: Popular Podcaster Discusses How Kamala Episode Was Scrapped Because She Talked Gibberish - Her Own Campaign Wanted It Canned

For all of you who still believe that Kamala Harris could have reversed her fortunes by acquiescing to play by the same rules every Joe Rogan guest does and go on his podcast without a phalanx of spin doctors and a hard time limit, I would encourage you to listen to Kareem Rahma.

In case you haven’t heard of him, Rahma is a prolific social media personality whose best-known series is “Subway Takes.” It is what it sounds like: Rahma asks subway riders for their takes on erudite propositions like “White people have to stop calling out autism in public,” “Every country should have one nuclear bomb,” and “The seagull should replace the bald eagle as our national bird.”

Nobody ever said that Instagram or TikTok — where Rahma gets most of his views — were havens for deep thought, which made it the perfect venue for Kamala Harris to woo voters.

According to Rahma, however, her answer was so bad that it had to be scrapped, because both he and her campaign thought it was too incoherent.

Rahma described the process in a Forbes interview from a few months back that’s just going viral now.

“They emailed me … the DNC, and they said, ‘Hey, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are really interested in being on your show.’ I said, ‘That sounds cool.’ I’ll at least get to tell my daughter that I met the potential president of the United States or the not-president of the United States,” he said.

He quickly discovered why it would end up being “the not-president of the United States.”

When asked what happened to Harris’ interview, Rahma was blunt: “Her take was really confusing and weird and not good.”

“And so [we] mutually agreed that we shouldn’t publish it,” he said. “And I got lucky, because I didn’t want to get blamed for her losing.”

He was asked again if her take was that horrible. “It was really, really bad, and it was inc- — it didn’t make any sense,” he added.

And what was the subject of Kamala’s take? “Bacon as a spice.”

I reiterate: She couldn’t answer, coherently, whether bacon could be used as a spice. Anyone who has ever had loaded potato skins knows the answer to that question, and it’s an emphatic yes. Everyone who isn’t is a commie traitor who ought to be shipped off to Beijing in a prisoner exchange.

Kamala Harris did an interview with Kareem Rahma’s SubwayTakes and it was so bad that they couldn’t publish it. SubwayTakes is a show where people are asked about their hot takes. Harris allegedly told SubwayTakes that her take was that bacon is a spice. “It was really, really… pic.twitter.com/8mXYcTDcQG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 8, 2025

And yes — just in case you’re wondering, this gets not a whit better in context, should you wish to sit through the interview. In fact, Rahma said he tried to re-edit it and couldn’t get anything that didn’t make Kamala look horrible.







But this is just a silly question about bacon bits on potato skins. Maybe this is a woman who ponders deep things, like what she’d do during the presidency.

Lyin’ Kamala, who is being exposed as a “dummy” every time she does a show, just stated to the degenerates on The View that she would have done nothing different than Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES. The Lamestream Media doesn’t want to… pic.twitter.com/c7bDvMc9GK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2024

Kamala was asked how she is different from Joe Biden, and the only thing she could apparently identify is that she’s a physically different person than Biden — and also that she is “not Donald Trump.” She then launches a meandering ramble about the character of America Painful pic.twitter.com/BegfDuYAPj — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 9, 2024

That’s right, she didn’t do that, either.

Honestly, one is surprised she managed to fumble her way through “Call Her Daddy” without embarrassing herself; asked to give an answer about the most beloved pig product for most Americans, she couldn’t even pass muster on a show that gets by on asking straphangers whether they’d do away with the bald eagle and replace it with Jonathan Livingston Seagull’s peeps.

Thank ye heavens this DEI hire of a vice president never got a chance to prove just how bad she really was in the Oval Office. Joe Biden was bad enough, but even his spongiform brain could still comprehend that bacon was awesome and expound, coherently, for a minute or two on the subject. Kamala, not so much. The only downside to getting her on Rogan now is that it would probably entail her running for office again, and that’s a fate you don’t want to wish on anyone.

