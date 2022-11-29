Watch: 'Rally Skunk' Runs Wild Through NFL Stadium Stands

A skunk was spotted in the stands of the Cleveland Browns’ stadium during the team’s game Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The animal’s presence was enough for management at FirstEnergy Stadium to cordon off the section of the stands in which it was found, according to Fox News.

When the Browns tied the game on a circus catch with just seconds left in regulation and then won in overtime, some fans credited the creature, dubbing it the “rally skunk.”

Footage shared by Cleveland.com showed the animal meandering around the stands.

The story of a skunk that helped the Browns to victory! pic.twitter.com/DcyuvmFnGf — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) November 27, 2022

The skunk refrained from spraying anyone with its powerful scent glands, according to Cleveland.com.

It was seemingly fearless in its journey through the stadium, sniffing hungrily for food even as dozens of fans stood in its midst — perhaps shocked to see a skunk at an NFL football game.

Fan footage showed the skunk feasting on peanut shells and other droppings after fans were evacuated from the stand section it had taken over.

FINAL SKUNK UPDATE: The Skunk escaped its barrier after the game, chowed down on some snacks, found its way up the stairs and out of the stadium. It went under a trailer and then my phone died. But they’re just gonna let it roam, no one came to grab it. It did not spray. pic.twitter.com/UwDUyQka0d — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) November 27, 2022

The animal was eventually filmed wandering up to the stadium concourse and exiting the stadium. At no time did stadium officials apprehend the skunk.

While the skunk was roaming around the stands, things were interesting on the field as well.

The Browns were down by 7 points with 37 seconds remaining when tight end David Njoku scored on an acrobatic one-handed grab on fourth-and-10 from the 12-yard line.

In overtime, running back Nick Chubb ran in from the 3-yard line to give Cleveland the win — and the rally skunk a place in the city’s sports history.

Nick Chubb crosses the goal line. @Browns defeat the Bucs in OT! pic.twitter.com/3rx7Y6PlDp — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2022



The presence of the odorous animal at the game might be fitting. Both the Browns and the Buccaneers are losing teams.

The overtime win put Cleveland at 4-7, while Tampa Bay dropped to 5-6.

In spite of that mark, Tom Brady’s Bucs sit in first place in an NFC South that doesn’t have a single team with a winning record.

