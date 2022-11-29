Parler Share
Sports
News

Watch: 'Rally Skunk' Runs Wild Through NFL Stadium Stands

 By Richard Moorhead  November 29, 2022 at 3:15pm
Parler Share

A skunk was spotted in the stands of the Cleveland Browns’ stadium during the team’s game Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The animal’s presence was enough for management at FirstEnergy Stadium to cordon off the section of the stands in which it was found, according to Fox News.

When the Browns tied the game on a circus catch with just seconds left in regulation and then won in overtime, some fans credited the creature, dubbing it the “rally skunk.”

Trending:
People Notice Something Creepy as Biden Walks by Restaurant and Peers in Window

Footage shared by Cleveland.com showed the animal meandering around the stands.

The skunk refrained from spraying anyone with its powerful scent glands, according to Cleveland.com.

It was seemingly fearless in its journey through the stadium, sniffing hungrily for food even as dozens of fans stood in its midst — perhaps shocked to see a skunk at an NFL football game.

Fan footage showed the skunk feasting on peanut shells and other droppings after fans were evacuated from the stand section it had taken over.

Related:
'Extreme Weather Event' Set to Slam Into Western New York, Bills Game Moved as Several Feet of Snow Expected

The animal was eventually filmed wandering up to the stadium concourse and exiting the stadium. At no time did stadium officials apprehend the skunk.

While the skunk was roaming around the stands, things were interesting on the field as well.

The Browns were down by 7 points with 37 seconds remaining when tight end David Njoku scored on an acrobatic one-handed grab on fourth-and-10 from the 12-yard line.

In overtime, running back Nick Chubb ran in from the 3-yard line to give Cleveland the win — and the rally skunk a place in the city’s sports history.


The presence of the odorous animal at the game might be fitting. Both the Browns and the Buccaneers are losing teams.

The overtime win put Cleveland at 4-7, while Tampa Bay dropped to 5-6.

In spite of that mark, Tom Brady’s Bucs sit in first place in an NFC South that doesn’t have a single team with a winning record.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Watch: 'Rally Skunk' Runs Wild Through NFL Stadium Stands
These 5 High-Profile Republicans May Stand in the Way of McCarthy's Ascension
Iranian Reporter Tries to Bait US World Cup Captain with Question About Racism in US - His 'Remarkable' Response Is Going Viral
Alexander Vindman Takes Swipe at Elon Musk, Then People Notice What He Did Right After
Watch: Bodycam Catches NYPD Officer's Daring Subway Track Rescue Moments Before Train Barrels Through
See more...

Conversation