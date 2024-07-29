Watch: Remember the Time Kamala Got People to Compare ICE to the KKK? We Do

Vice President Kamala Harris’ record on the southern border and illegal immigration is only going to be magnified further if she secures the Democratic Party’s nomination for November’s general election.

It’s not that this is the only place Harris has failed miserably. This is the only place she has really done anything at all.

While her efforts under President Joe Biden have been a mockery of the job she was tasked with by the latter’s “Root Causes” Executive Order in 2021, to no surprise, her record of being pro-illegal immigration dates back further.

A clip from C-SPAN3 has surfaced from a 2018 Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing where Harris — in her questioning of Immigration and Customs Enforcement nominee for director Ronald Vitiello — asked about the Ku Klux Klan.

After asking Vitiello to justify why he referred to the KKK as domestic terrorists, Harris asked him if he is “aware of the perception of many about how the power and the discretion at ICE is being used to enforce the laws, and do you see any parallels [between ICE and the KKK]?”

Harris then tried to clarify that she was “talking about perception,” between the two.

Watch as Kam…oops, sorry Jen! Watch as Harris makes this absurd comparison of the “perception” between ICE and the KKK. And it’s natural for people who crossed the border illegally to be afraid of getting caught. There is a ton of this stuff out there. pic.twitter.com/8Kltv3voaD — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 26, 2024

The clip is very much quintessential Harris in that she tries to bring some dimension of critical thought and analysis into political discourse and ends up looking like a bumbling idiot.

She proceeded to hammer Vitiello with the word “perception” in her questioning as if doing so repeatedly will finally cause him to say ICE is truly the Klan reborn.

In a 2018 interview with MSNBC, she towed a similar line in her disdain of ICE, stating it should be abolished and the country should “probably think about starting from scratch.”

FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris wants to abolish ICE: “I think there’s no question that we’ve got to critically re-examine ICE, and its role, and the way that it is being administered, and the work it is doing. And we need to probably think about starting from scratch.” Video from… pic.twitter.com/ssrLreycwA — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 22, 2024

Her original comments on any association between ICE and the Klan are not only vile, but spit directly in the face of the men and women working to combat illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and human trafficking while keeping our country safe.

During Reconstruction post-Civil War, the Klan did rise as a domestic terrorist organization. After enacting a reign of terror that included raping, brutalizing, and murdering black Americans or anyone who threatened to upend the social order of a white-dominated South, President Ulysses S. Grant and Congress passed the Enforcement Acts starting in 1870 to quell their activities.

While this was largely effective in the short-term, the Klan had a resurgence and the rest — they say — is history.

ICE was created by law to protect the American people.

The Klan was outlawed to protect the American people.

Harris wants us to put them in the same conversation.

