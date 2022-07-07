Watch: GOP Member's Pro-AR-15 Campaign Video Depicts Democrats in KKK Hoods

Meet Jerone Davison, your new Second Amendment hero.

Davison, a former NFL player, pastor and motivational speaker, is running to represent the Republican Party in Arizona’s 4th Congressional District against Democrat incumbent Rep. Greg Stanton, according to Ballotpedia.

However, a new campaign advertisement from Davison demonstrates he’s running against two other Democrat fixtures: gun control and the KKK.

(At The Western Journal, we’ll keep you informed on the latest developments in the left’s never-ending quest to chip away at your Second Amendment rights. If you support our reporting, please consider subscribing.)

In a campaign video released on his social media accounts Wednesday, Davison — who is black — has his home approached by hooded members of the Klan.

“Democrats like to say that no one needs an AR-15 for self-defense,” Davison says as the Klansmen approach. “That no one could possibly need all 30 rounds.”

Davison then steps out on his porch with his rifle.

“But when this rifle is the only thing standing in between your family and a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods, you just might need that semi-automatic,” he said. “And all 30 rounds.”

The Klansmen then scatter.

The caption on the tweet? “Make Rifles Great Again.”

Really, the only objection I could raise is that rifles needn’t be made great again. They were, are and will remain pretty fantastic, at least when it comes to home defense and hunting.

Oh, but the conniptions weren’t long in coming. Author Dan Amrich suggested Davison should be calling the police first.

So would you not call the police because…they just arrived? This is a disturbing gun-fetish fantasy and I hope it never comes to be reality. — Dan Amrich (@DanAmrich) July 6, 2022

“So would you not call the police because…they just arrived?” he responded. “This is a disturbing gun-fetish fantasy and I hope it never comes to be reality.”

Amrich seems to take this ad at face value, as if this isn’t obviously symbolic.

Do you support Jerone Davison? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Fair enough, then. Are the police going to show up before the lynch mob works its way into Davison’s house? I know technology and modern policing methods can potentially reduce law enforcement response times, but this tweet indicates Amrich labors under the misapprehension the cops of 2022 arrive on the scene more quickly than the LAPD officers in “Demolition Man.”

Amrich’s objection was the densest, but he wasn’t alone; another common (and misguided) riposte was that the KKK was now a hive of Republicans:

If folks in Klan Robes come for him, I’m fine Jerone Davidson mowing them down in self defense, but the fallen likely won’t be Democrats in Klan Robes in 2022.

In the 1960s, the Klan switched from the Dem party to the GOP. The KKK endorsed Trump. 😂 https://t.co/qQ2HalWYOX — Cass Comedy (@SourTwatter) July 6, 2022

The problem with the ad is that today’s KKK and white supremacist groups are nearly entirely made up of Republicans. Just look at Charlottesville. Or all of the Confederate flags at Trump rallies. Or January 6th. — DCBass (@SteveBassDC) July 6, 2022

The KKK, of course, are now affiliated with neither party, and pretty much everyone finds them reprehensible — although it wasn’t always that way. During the several major incarnations of the Klan — first in the 1870s Reconstruction-era South, then in the 1920s and again in the 1950s — the organization openly and proudly supported the Democratic Party. The love affair wasn’t unrequited — and Klan-tainted Democrats didn’t work their way out of American politics until well into the 21st century.

“Prominent Democratic leaders have been affiliated with the Klan, including the late West Virginia Senator Robert Byrd, a former organizer and member of the KKK,” Chris Pandolfo noted at The Blaze.

“Byrd later renounced the KKK and said he regretted his membership in the organization. He died in 2010, after serving in Congress for more than 50 years, and was eulogized by then-Vice President Joe Biden.”

That being said, there was also plenty of support for the pro-Second Amendment ad.

Is this the best political ad ever? — Jeff Scott (@Kleptosclerosis) July 6, 2022

The best political ad in history 🤣 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 6, 2022

The question is whether this translates into support for Davison. It’s certainly generated views — over 3.8 million as of Thursday morning. However, he’s one of five GOP candidates running in the Aug. 2 primary.

As for the general election, most race trackers view the seat as leaning or solidly Democratic. That said, 2022 is shaping up to be a red wave — and with the wind of viral fame at his back, Davison could manage to make it all the way to Washington.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.