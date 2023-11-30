Undermining and maligning your own border security before you have the facts is poor leadership.

Refusing to apologize even after being proved wrong is nonfeasance.

The group of Border Patrol agents who were falsely accused of whipping illegal migrants met privately with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday, according to Fox News.

The meeting came two years after the September 2021 incident in which photos and videos circulated showing the agents on horseback blocking Haitian migrants from entering the U.S. illegally in Del Rio, Texas.

Many prominent Democrats, including President Joe Biden, claimed the agents had mistreated the illegal migrants.

“To see people treated like they did, horses barely them running over. … It’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay,” Biden said at the time.

Not to be outdone, California Rep. Maxine Waters said the incident was “worse than what we witnessed in slavery.”

Mayorkas also got the memo after initially backing the Border Patrol agents. “Any mistreatment or abuse of a migrant is unacceptable,” he said. “The pictures that I observed troubled me profoundly.”

Making sure to check every box, he later added, “We know that those images painfully conjured up the worst elements of our nation’s ongoing battle against systemic racism.”

Should Mayorkas be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Of course, an internal investigation found no evidence of whipping. In actuality, the agents were utilizing split reins — a standard tool used by mounted personnel to guide the horse.

However, despite the accusations against them having been debunked, the agents were disciplined for undefined “administrative violations.”

To add insult to injury, Mayorkas did not apologize when he met with them on Wednesday, according to Fox sources.

Instead, Mayorkas reportedly spoke with the agents in a “professional and respectful tone,” allowing them to share “how the incident affected their lives and careers.”

Maybe Mayorkas would make a good head of human resources, but the Border Patrol agents whose lives he and his boss destroyed with their lies deserved more than a chance to vent.

Tensions have persisted between Border Patrol and the Biden administration amid the growing illegal migrant surge.

There were nearly 2.5 million illegal migrant encounters at the southern border in fiscal year 2023. Those staggering numbers without any solutions from the administration are understandably eroding morale among Border Patrol agents.

In addition, they have been demonized and used as political tools to rile up the Biden administration’s base.

If you ever feel like you have a thankless job, just be grateful you’re not one of Biden’s Border Patrol agents.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.