Watch: Resurfaced Video of Sydney Sweeney's Serious Pistol Skills Shows She Really May Be One of Us

 By Johnathan Jones  August 4, 2025 at 7:57am
Actress Sydney Sweeney is under fire again for doing something normal that everyday Americans can actually relate to.

A video, which resurfaced over the weekend, showed the 27-year-old TV and film star showing off some serious handgun skills at a shooting range.

Sweeney handled the firearm with confidence, competence, and safety in mind.

She was wearing all the right protective gear. She checked her stance. She hit her marks, according to a video first posted by an X account for Taran Tactical, then by X account ExistenceExists.

There was nothing Hollywood about it. Just solid, working-class skill with a side of Second Amendment appreciation.

Sweeney has been the target of the leftist outrage since last month, when American Eagle featured her in its denim campaign titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.”

The slogan was a light play on words: “jeans” and “genes.”

Was the Sweeney jeans ad refreshing to you because it was anti-woke or worrisome because it was somewhat sexualized?

But the left is always hunting for something to be offended by and has tried to link the campaign to eugenics and racism.

To their credit, neither Sweeney nor American Eagle backed down.

Neither party issued a groveling statement vowing to “educate” themselves and go out to “listen.”

They didn’t virtue signal a phony apology and hang a flag emoji in a social media bio. They just moved on and read the room.

The room says Americans didn’t just elect a new president last November, they voted to throw out the cultural sickness that had seeped into every facet of life.

Then leftist reporters dug deep, trying to expose Sweeney for something, anything they could get their hands on.

BuzzFeed reported, Sweeney registered as a Republican in Florida in June 2024, as if no one in that “newsroom” had ever heard of such a thing. What’s next? Is HuffPost going to tell us the star likes cheeseburgers?

The shooting range video probably has people in newsrooms everywhere clutching their pearls.

Here’s a young actress who is a registered Republican, unashamed, knows how to shoot, respects gun safety, and doesn’t cave to the mob.

And it’s driving the self-anointed cultural elites and gatekeepers bonkers.

They’ve spent a decade trying to erase people like her from the spotlight. But here is an A-list star who is relatable, skilled, and unapologetically American.

Whether she meant to or not, Sydney Sweeney blew a hole through the left-wing entertainment industry’s woke bubble.

Good for her.

Good for us.

Good for America.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




