MSNBC Producer Lashes Out at American Eagle's Sydney Sweeney Ads: 'Regressive... Shift Toward Whiteness'

Sydney Sweeney posed in a pair of jeans and triggered a full-blown MSNBC meltdown.

On Monday, MSNBC producer Hannah Holland wrote a column in which she accused American Eagle and the popular actress of fueling a “cultural shift toward whiteness.”

Yes, seriously.

In her piece titled “Sydney Sweeney’s ad shows an unbridled cultural shift toward whiteness,” Holland blasted the actress’s look, the tone of the ad, and even the font choice.

“In the videos, Sweeney exudes a sort of vintage sexiness that caters to the male gaze,” Holland wrote.

“She embodies the near mythological girl-next-door beautiful but low-maintenance sexy femininity that dominated media in the 1990s and the early 2000s.”

Translation: A white woman smiling in jeans is now political violence.

“Together, the campaign feels regressive and not retro, offensive and not cheeky. The advertisement, the choice of Sweeney as the sole face in it and the internet’s reaction reflect an unbridled cultural shift toward whiteness, conservatism and capitalist exploitation.”

Do you shop at American Eagle? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

You can’t make this up. Holland even declared Sweeney “both a symptom and a participant.”

She accused American Eagle of promoting “white supremacy” and “Nazi propaganda” by casting a white actress and using a wordplay joke comparing “genes” to “jeans.”

Apparently, a mainstream actress doing Americana-themed modeling now signals fascism.

The MSNBC producer also complained that “young women are being radicalized through so-called clean skin care and healthy eating.”

So washing your face and drinking water is extremist now? Let’s have a look at what is extreme about American Eagle’s Sydney Sweeney:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Eagle (@americaneagle)

Holland isn’t just delusional, but her argument is insulting to the intelligence of average Americans.

The producer claimed, “Popular American culture is, indisputably, becoming more puritanical and more conservative.”

If that’s true, maybe it’s because people are tired of being told that everything they like is secretly racist.

Meanwhile, American Eagle’s stock is up 21 percent since the campaign dropped.

So maybe, just maybe, the public doesn’t care what MSNBC thinks.

Maybe Americans just like Sydney Sweeney. She’s not trying to lead a political revolution — she’s just trying to sell some jeans and make some cash.

And the left can’t stand it. That is exactly why people are tuning them out.

MSNBC has become a parody of itself, if that’s still even possible.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.