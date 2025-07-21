Share
Commentary
Sports

After Years of Wokeness, Nike Releases Pro-Family Ad, And People Are Loving It

 By Johnathan Jones  July 21, 2025 at 8:00am
Share

Nike just did something no one saw coming — it dropped a sports ad that celebrated fatherhood, family, and priorities.

Predictably, people loved it.

The brand, known for promoting left-wing politics and “body positivity” over athletic achievement, spotlighted the world’s top golfer this week, and not just as a champion, but as a man with his head and heart in the right place.

Following Scottie Scheffler’s win at The Open Championship on Sunday, Nike posted two simple images on X.

One showed Scheffler playing with his infant son on the green.

Nike captioned it: “You’ve already won.”

The second featured Scheffler mid-swing, with the words, “But another major never hurt.”

The official Nike account added, “Priorities unchanged. Another major secured. The wins keep coming on and off the course for Scottie Scheffler.”

Do you support Nike’s shift toward wholesome, pro-family ads?

Scheffler, 29, is the best in the world and has dominated the sport over the past three years.

He has won four major championships since 2022.

On Sunday, he won The Open by four strokes — a dominant finish. More importantly, he won with perspective.

Ahead of the tournament in Northern Ireland, Scheffler reflected on what really matters.

“Is it great to be able to win tournaments and to accomplish the things I have in the game of golf? Yeah, it brings tears to my eyes just to think about because I’ve literally worked my entire life to be good at this sport,” he told the Associated Press.

Related:
BBC Blames Trump Tariffs After Automaker Jaguar Cuts Jobs – Completely Ignores Woke Ad Campaign Backlash

“But at the end of the day, I’m not out here to inspire the next generation of golfers. … This is not a fulfilling life. … It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it’s not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart.”

Scheffler is a man of faith, a new father, and — judging by results — a once-in-a-generation athlete.

Nike, for once, chose to highlight that.

After years of promoting anti-Americanism and radical politics (remember Colin Kaepernick?), the ad was a welcome surprise.

“Refreshing to see uplifting content in sports ads from Nike,” one user wrote on X.

Another added, “Thank you, Nike. Keep it up and I will start wearing your brand again!”

For a brand that’s spent years alienating its core audience, this one hit the sweet spot.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




After Years of Wokeness, Nike Releases Pro-Family Ad, And People Are Loving It
Watch: Caitlin Clark Boos Her Own Team During Painful WNBA All-Star Game
NFL Legend Learns His Fate After the Sudden Passing of His Agent
Remember the Hero Whose Truck Got Shot up Stopping a Church Shooter? He Just Got the Reward of a Lifetime from a Local Business
Newsom's Office Brags About Beautiful CA Locations, Then Uses Pic from Different State
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation