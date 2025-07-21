After Years of Wokeness, Nike Releases Pro-Family Ad, And People Are Loving It

Nike just did something no one saw coming — it dropped a sports ad that celebrated fatherhood, family, and priorities.

Predictably, people loved it.

The brand, known for promoting left-wing politics and “body positivity” over athletic achievement, spotlighted the world’s top golfer this week, and not just as a champion, but as a man with his head and heart in the right place.

Following Scottie Scheffler’s win at The Open Championship on Sunday, Nike posted two simple images on X.

One showed Scheffler playing with his infant son on the green.

Nike captioned it: “You’ve already won.”

The second featured Scheffler mid-swing, with the words, “But another major never hurt.”

The official Nike account added, “Priorities unchanged. Another major secured. The wins keep coming on and off the course for Scottie Scheffler.”

Priorities unchanged. Another major secured. The wins keep coming on and off the course for Scottie Scheffler pic.twitter.com/S5QoVUzevk — Nike (@Nike) July 20, 2025

Scheffler, 29, is the best in the world and has dominated the sport over the past three years.

He has won four major championships since 2022.

On Sunday, he won The Open by four strokes — a dominant finish. More importantly, he won with perspective.

Ahead of the tournament in Northern Ireland, Scheffler reflected on what really matters.

“Is it great to be able to win tournaments and to accomplish the things I have in the game of golf? Yeah, it brings tears to my eyes just to think about because I’ve literally worked my entire life to be good at this sport,” he told the Associated Press.

“But at the end of the day, I’m not out here to inspire the next generation of golfers. … This is not a fulfilling life. … It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it’s not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart.”

Scheffler is a man of faith, a new father, and — judging by results — a once-in-a-generation athlete.

Nike, for once, chose to highlight that.

After years of promoting anti-Americanism and radical politics (remember Colin Kaepernick?), the ad was a welcome surprise.

Nike ads, 2021 vs 2025: pic.twitter.com/XD6ofUS2km — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 21, 2025

Nike is running straight into the political fray as the company turns to Colin Kaepernick for the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" ad campaign https://t.co/E7ndI63GTJ pic.twitter.com/3j4GWrHGpL — CNN (@CNN) September 4, 2018

“Refreshing to see uplifting content in sports ads from Nike,” one user wrote on X.

Refreshing to see uplifting content in sports ads from Nike. — C.Jay Engel 🌲 (@contramordor) July 20, 2025

Another added, “Thank you, Nike. Keep it up and I will start wearing your brand again!”

Thank you, Nike. Keep it up and I will start wearing your brand again! All my Nike stuff (including driver) went to Goodwill after the Kaepernick ad campaign — MK Reagan (@GiantsFanFL) July 21, 2025

For a brand that’s spent years alienating its core audience, this one hit the sweet spot.

