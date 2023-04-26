Watch: Scathing RNC Ad Uses AI to Show What Disastrous Biden 2nd Term Would Look Like

The Republican National Committee has just released a scathing and terrifying new ad to show what the consequences of Joe Biden’s second term could be if he is re-elected in 2024.

Joe Biden announced his bid for re-election to the presidency this week, with Kamala Harris once again coming on as his running mate, and almost immediately, the RNC released an attack ad on the president.

The short 30-second ad, simply called “Beat Biden,” used artificial intelligence technology to imagine and simulate what Joe Biden’s second term might look like.

The terrifying ad’s use of AI-generated images and voiceovers showed a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, American cities on lockdown due to rising crime, and a massive surge in illegal immigration — all a result of Biden’s leftist policies.







As terrifying as these images are, what is even more terrifying is that they could become a reality if Biden secures another term. However, that is not the point right now.

The point is that for the first time, AI is being used in an election campaign, and that is concerning.

First off, we should give credit to the RNC for being the first major party to adopt this technology as the GOP has often lagged behind in adopting new technologies for campaign use in the past. For example, Democrats successfully used social media sites such as TikTok to campaign in the last few elections.

Should campaigns be allowed to use AI in ads and electioneering? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 33% (2 Votes) No: 67% (4 Votes)

But nonetheless, we should be concerned about the possible use of AI technology in our campaigns and elections.

There is unfortunately the potential that this technology could be used for nefarious purposes, as AI could be used by a political party to create false images and videos of the opposition in order to smear them.

This misleads and misinforms voters and could have a massive impact on the way an election turns out.

Granted, this particular RNC ad had none of that; it was merely meant to show what could possibly happen if Biden is re-elected, taking cues from current events.

In addition, using technology to conduct elections is also very dangerous, especially as it relies heavily on the internet to operate.

If election servers are not completely secure, it opens the door for a hostile foreign power such as China or Russia to hack into the devices and thereby manipulate the results of elections.

It is probably for these reasons that many states have passed laws regulating the use of electonics and technology in political campaigns and elections.

AI has come a long way in the past few years, and this will be the first election that will have this new technology as a tool to be used for campaign purposes.

This is not to say that there are not some advantages to using AI technology in campaigns, as it could help the parties do more accurate campaign research.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.