Fox News host Sean Hannity interviewed House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday about the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Not only does the speaker believe the evidence against Biden is piling up, but dozens of other GOP lawmakers agreed that that evidence could result in an impeachment.

Surrounded by a roomful of House Republicans, Hannity spoke to Johnson about the investigation into the first family’s alleged corruption.

Hannity asked Johnson, “Is this leading to impeachment?”

“Do you believe that the evidence that they are accumulating in [the three committees investigating the Bidens] is now leading to the ultimate impeachment in the House of Representatives of Joe Biden?”

Johnson replied, “Next to the declaration of war, impeachment is probably the most serious power that Congress has. We do not wield it for political purposes, but we are following the truth where it leads.”

The speaker said the evidence against Biden is “much more than what we’re able to do in one segment.”

“We’re going to follow the truth where it leads because we have a constitutional responsibility to do so. We’re on it. We’re going to continue,” Johnson said.

Hannity then asked the gathered Republicans if they believed the inquiry was heading toward the impeachment of Biden.

Every person in the room put up a hand.

Room full of GOP Leaders and members of Congress are asked if they believe the evidence gathered in Committees is leading to the Impeachment of Joe Biden. Every single person in the room raises their hand pic.twitter.com/sHvfaV2lPZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 2, 2023

Then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the impeachment inquiry in September, citing a “culture of corruption.”

On Wednesday, the Oversight Committee presented evidence that Biden received laundered money from the Chinese energy firm CEFC in September 2017.

The money allegedly made its way from CEFC through a complicated network of companies owned by Biden family members and into Joe Biden’s pocket in the form of a $40,000 check from his brother James Biden.

Evidence had previously emerged that the president’s son Hunter Biden demanded money from a CEFC executive in a July 2017 “shakedown.”

“Remember when Joe Biden told the American people that his son didn’t make any money in China?” Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said in a video posted on social media.

“Well, not only did he lie about his son Hunter making money in China, but it also turns out that $40,000 in laundered China money landed in Joe Biden’s bank account.”

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 We’ve followed the money and identified how Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered 🇨🇳 China money.

@RepJamesComer lays out the money trail. 👇 pic.twitter.com/lH69OUOHid — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 1, 2023

The Oversight Committee is investigating claims that the Biden family engaged in an influence-peddling scheme while Joe Biden was vice president.

