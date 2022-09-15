One of the left’s biggest goals is to drive Christianity out of the public square. They’ve been so successful it is almost surprising to hear a public figure openly discuss God and America’s Christian heritage.

However, in these difficult times, those acknowledgments are more important than ever.

On Monday, Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley gave a keynote address at the National Conservatism Conference in Miami.

During his speech, Hawley spoke 14 plain and direct words that served as a powerful rebuttal of the left’s efforts to lie about the heritage of the United States.

“America as we love it is the product of the revolution of the Bible,” the senator said.

“But now that biblical inheritance is under siege,” he continued. “Today’s woke left is frantically engaged in a campaign of political nihilism. This is the sum and substance of their program, if we’re being honest.

“They want to level the institutions of American society: family, schools, church and synagogue, our judicial system. They say the country is structurally warped and must be remade top to bottom.

“But what they reject, at bottom, is our biblical inheritance.”







Hawley has been outspoken in opposing leftist cultural corruption before. In one instance, the senator exposed the leftist platitude of treating criminals as victims.

In March, during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Hawley was willing to call out Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her record of weakness in child pornography cases, quoting her apology to a convicted criminal.

“You said to him, ‘This is a truly difficult situation. I appreciate that your family’s in the audience. I feel so sorry for them, and for you, and for the anguish this has caused all of you. I feel terrible about the collateral consequences of this conviction.’ And then you go on to say, ‘Sex offenders are truly shunned in our society.’

“I’m just trying to figure out, judge, is he the victim here, or are the victims the victims?”

Hawley’s whole Miami speech is worth watching.

During his talk, the senator described historical ideas of liberty and how limited they were in practice.

But as Hawley observed, it was the Judeo-Christian traditions that led to the freedom America came to represent.

“The point was individuals as God’s image-bearers belong to God and Him alone, not to an emperor, not to some king, not to a state,” he said. “God and God alone had the right to claim the individual’s obedience, nobody else. And by the same token, the individual deserved liberty to respond to God’s call on her life or his.”

Hawley explained the revolutionary ideas of Christianity and the Bible were incorporated into our Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights.

This is precisely why leftists are so triggered by them. Leftists hate anything that does not submit to their intimidation and lust for power.

Having God as the foundation and source of our rights overrules the left’s preference for sin, transgression and control. Leftists want to believe they are their own gods, so they deny the Christian roots of this nation.

The culture has pushed anti-Christian propaganda for decades.

Despite the establishment media’s relentless framing that the number of Christians is declining, as recently as 2021 Gallup found that 69 percent of Americans are Christians. It’s an impressive majority — one that could accomplish so much if we worked together.

America was built by God-fearing, family-loving, life-appreciating individuals.

We are still the ones standing against the left’s desire to remake the world in its own rotten image.

What the nation needs is more people openly standing up for God and the blessings of the Christian life, as Hawley did.

