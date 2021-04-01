It’s incredible that some are still refusing to credit President Joe Biden with this disaster.

In a video from Senate Republicans covering Biden’s border crisis last week, witnesses heard human smugglers chanting “Viva Biden” from across the Rio Grande.

“So the smugglers are on the other side,” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz explained. “They’re waving flashlights and they’re talking, we can hear them.”

North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven pointed out a flashlight across the border river, saying, “We can hear them talking, matter of fact we can even yell back and forth at them.” Moments later, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham explained the smugglers were chanting “Viva Biden!” at the senators.

The video, which premiered Thursday, is the second part in a series attempting to circumvent the Biden administration’s near-denial of media coverage of the border by bringing Republican senators to the border, armed with smartphone cameras, to uncover the truth of the disaster.

Unaccompanied children used as pawns. Human traffickers making $14mil a day. Drug smugglers emboldened. This is the heartbreaking reality created by Biden border policies. And our cameras had exclusive access to capture it all. — Border Crisis // Episode 2 Streaming now. pic.twitter.com/seqkEkpaK1 — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) April 1, 2021

Despite how parts of the Biden administration, like Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, have tried to shift blame on to the policies of former President Donald Trump, it’s evident smugglers and illegal aliens know who is in the White House, and understand the implications of the change.

As Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy pointed out, “They know the change in President Biden’s policies, they know that if the child is 6 years old or younger, they will be released into the United States.”

“And you’re not gonna stop this, as long as we practice catch-and-release.”

The catch-and-release policy Kennedy referred to is one Biden resumed in early February that essentially releases immigrants into the United States rather than holding them in detention facilities to wait for their court appointment.

In the video, Montana Sen. Steve Daines said Border Patrol agents explained, “The voices we’re hearing are likely cartel members here.”

“They’re getting paid thousands of dollars per person to bring across the Rio Grande.”

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton pointed out the ridiculous state of the border, saying, “There are literally signs on the ground pointing these migrants in the direction to the Border Patrol agents. Because they’re not running away from the Border Patrol, they’re running to the Border Patrol because they know that Joe Biden’s policies enable them to stay in this country, even when they have no legal right to stay in this country.”

“We may be facing, very soon, 250,000 migrants crossing our border every month.”

The border is truly in chaos, and both sides of the river know it. As radio host Buck Sexton tweeted Thursday, “This is why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t want media access to the border.”

#SouthernBorderCrisis: This is why @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris don’t want media access to the border. Please listen to this Border Patrol officer and the horror stories they encounter everyday. Share this, before they block them. | @SenateGOP #McAllenhttps://t.co/OBVclW6ou0 pic.twitter.com/7JIDDXke5Q — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) April 1, 2021

The fact that the president has allowed this disaster to continue while Secretary Mayorkas claims the border is secure is ridiculous, but what’s far worse is that the administration has thus far refused to acknowledge the crisis they created, even when living proof in the form of chanting cartel members appears.

Biden needs to do more than simply ask migrants not to come, and he needs to do so as soon as possible.

