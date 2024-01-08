Watch: Texans QB CJ Stroud Emotional During Interview, Gives All Glory to Jesus for Crucial Win Over Colts

Many professional athletes wear their faith on their sleeves.

For C.J. Stroud, quarterback of the Houston Texans, it’s all in the wrist.

Many NFL fans might already be familiar with Stroud’s outspoken Christian beliefs, but anyone who tuned in to see Stroud’s Texans play on Saturday got a pleasant surprise at the end.

In a postgame interview, he made no bones about giving thanks for his team’s 23-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts — a crucial “W” that’s taking his team to the playoffs.

“It’s a blessing,” Stroud said. “I can’t do nothing but thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, man.”

He paused, clearly choking up.

“I’m sorry,” Stroud said.

There are many NFL players — and athletes in other sports — who have a lot more to be sorry about than getting emotional during an interview while giving thanks to the Almighty, but set that aside.

Watching a 22-year-old rookie phenom nearly overcome with gratitude after a peak athletic performance on the field is something to behold.

CJ Stroud held back tears after the Texans playoff clinching win pic.twitter.com/bpzaYLLSr3 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 7, 2024

Then, after a question, he turned to his wristband — and even non-football fans had plenty to enjoy.

Describing how he decorated it, Stroud started with a cross — the Christian significance is self-explanatory.

Other faith-themed items were the words “To the Glory of God” and what Stroud said was his favorite Scripture verse, Proverbs 3:5-6:

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.”

That’s no small thing for Stroud, the son of a man now serving a sentence of 38 years to life in California on charges of carjacking, kidnapping, robbery, evading an officer with reckless driving and misdemeanor sexual battery, according to CNN.

His father was sentenced in 2015. So long before Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist with the Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 2 overall draft pick in the NFL, he “spent a large portion of his childhood living with his three other siblings in a small apartment above a storage unit while his mother worked to earn money to put food on the table,” CNN reported.

But that childhood included trusting God.

Now, Stroud is heading into the NFL playoffs with the 10-7 Texans — a team that recorded only three wins in all of last year.

There were plenty of people cheering his words:

And the first thing he does is thank the Lord, what a great dude — Better than your WR2 (@han_solooooo_) January 7, 2024

CJ is a great MAN and football player!! Bless you and the TEXANS!! — Mark Mitchell (@texans07mam) January 7, 2024

Love this guy — Eric_B (@Eric_B86) January 7, 2024

BEAUTIFUL. Something is happening in pro sports right now–the gospel is on the move. https://t.co/2FLZPDQTP9 — Owen Strachan (@ostrachan) January 7, 2024

The game’s outcome ended the Colts’ season — and it was a nail-biter. Houston secured the victory when a wide-open Indianapolis running back Tyler Goodson dropped a fourth-and-1 pass with just over a minute left.







So there were no doubt some Colts and Colts fans who weren’t thanking any member of the Holy Trinity for the game’s outcome.

But that wasn’t C.J. Stroud’s problem on Saturday. After a phenomenal rookie year that included more than 4,000 yards passing — making him one of only five NFL quarterbacks to achieve that milestone in his first year — he’s got his eye on the next step, an NFL playoff win.

But win or lose there, you get the feeling he’s going to trust in the Lord.

It’s all in the wrist.

