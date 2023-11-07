A breakout rookie NFL quarterback is highlighting his faith in Jesus after leading a comeback win.

C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans spoke of his religion in a post-game interview with CBS News on Sunday.

Stroud had just capped off a game-winning 75-yard touchdown drive to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home 39-37.

However, the 2023 second-overall draft pick pivoted to faith in response to Evan Washburn’s question about the game-winning touchdown pass to Tank Dell.

“First and foremost man, I’ve got to give all glory and praise to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, man,” Stroud made it clear.

“I usually, like, try not really look to the accolades and the records, but I put a lot of work in… They picked me at No. 2, and I gotta play like that.” – @HoustonTexans QB C.J. Stroud to @EvanWashburn following his historic performance pic.twitter.com/x5xzrVvmx5 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 5, 2023

“These last couple weeks, I’ve been up and down. I’ve been going through a lot on and off the field.”

“But when you give your life to the Lord, man, he gives you opportunities, and it’s what you do with it.”

“I do it for the glory of God, man.”

Stroud went on to cite the route-running of his receivers and the time management of the Texans’ coaching staff as instrumental to the comeback victory.

CJ STROUD FOR THE WIN TO TANK DELL. 5 TDS FOR STROUD. pic.twitter.com/QYLt7gax8E — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 5, 2023

The high-scoring game saw Stroud attain 470 passing yards — a hefty sum for a rookie quarterback.

CJ Stroud with another highlight. Ball placement specialist pic.twitter.com/WzPn3N7s5u — Menace 2 Sports (@Menace2Sports) November 5, 2023



The yardage was enough to break the NFL single-game rookie record.

CJ Stroud

470 passing yards (NFL rookie record)

5 TDs

147.8 passer rating CJ Stroud got the game ball. Well deserved! OROY pic.twitter.com/MYasMn8JB8 — Carrie Lynn (@OSUFAN4U2NV) November 5, 2023

The win adds another distinction to a rookie season that has impressed even the biggest believers in Stroud’s talent.

Stroud has thrown 14 touchdown passes — to go with only one interception, according to ESPN.

The Ohio State standout also discussed his experiences coping with his father’s incarceration after the game, according to the Associated Press.

