6-Time NBA All-Star Arrested in Connection to Drive-By Shooting

 By Jack Davis  March 9, 2023 at 8:20am
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested Wednesday after shots were fired outside of a mall in Tacoma, Washington.

Kemp was being held at the Pierce County Jail after being charged with a drive-by shooting.

Tacoma police posted a summary of the accident on Facebook.

Just before 2 p.m. “officers responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the Tacoma Mall at the 4500 block of S. Steele St. No injuries were reported,” police said.

The post said there was a dispute between the occupants of two separate vehicles.

One driver fired shots at the individuals in the other vehicle, police said. The other vehicle drove off, as did the individual firing the shots.

Are more athletes arrested now than there used to be?

Police said a gun was found at the scene. “The investigation is ongoing,” police said.

Kemp, who was a six-time NBA all-star, was a leader of the Seattle Supersonics (now the Oklahoma City Thunder) in the 1990s.

A report from KCPQ that cited sources “close to Kemp” it did not name said the shooting was in self-defense.

The report said that sources told the station that property was stolen from Kemp’s car on Tuesday.

The sources said that Kemp tracked his cell phone to Tacoma and claimed that the individuals he tracked down fired first before he returned fire.

The 6-foot-10 Kemp was a first-round draft pick in 1989 and played with Seattle from 1989 to 1997.

Kemp has two arrests on his record, the station reported — one in 2005 and another in 2006, both linked to investigations for drug possession.

Drive-by shooting is a class B felony in Washington. Kemp could face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, according to The Washington Post.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




