6-Time NBA All-Star Arrested in Connection to Drive-By Shooting

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested Wednesday after shots were fired outside of a mall in Tacoma, Washington.

Kemp was being held at the Pierce County Jail after being charged with a drive-by shooting.

Tacoma police posted a summary of the accident on Facebook.

Just before 2 p.m. “officers responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the Tacoma Mall at the 4500 block of S. Steele St. No injuries were reported,” police said.

The post said there was a dispute between the occupants of two separate vehicles.

WATCH: New video shows moments after gunfire at Tacoma Mall where Shawn Kemp was arrested.

WHAT WE KNOW: https://t.co/kMOByajdYr pic.twitter.com/XHr4B5CJ1F — FOX 13 Seattle (@fox13seattle) March 9, 2023

One driver fired shots at the individuals in the other vehicle, police said. The other vehicle drove off, as did the individual firing the shots.

Police said a gun was found at the scene. “The investigation is ongoing,” police said.

Kemp, who was a six-time NBA all-star, was a leader of the Seattle Supersonics (now the Oklahoma City Thunder) in the 1990s.

At 1:58 pm, an altercation between the occupants of 2 cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot in the 4500 blk of S. Steele St. One car fled. No injuries were reported. A gun was recovered. A 53-yr-old male was booked for Drive-By Shooting. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/XTIeU1I4Jj — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) March 9, 2023

A report from KCPQ that cited sources “close to Kemp” it did not name said the shooting was in self-defense.

The report said that sources told the station that property was stolen from Kemp’s car on Tuesday.

The sources said that Kemp tracked his cell phone to Tacoma and claimed that the individuals he tracked down fired first before he returned fire.

BREAKING: Sources close to SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp tell me he had property stolen from his car yesterday, tracked his iPhone to Tacoma today and when he approached the vehicle, a suspect shot at him. He fired back in self-defense. https://t.co/rgJy64Xoyg @fox13seattle — David Rose (@DavidRoseFOX13) March 9, 2023

The 6-foot-10 Kemp was a first-round draft pick in 1989 and played with Seattle from 1989 to 1997.

Kemp has two arrests on his record, the station reported — one in 2005 and another in 2006, both linked to investigations for drug possession.

Drive-by shooting is a class B felony in Washington. Kemp could face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, according to The Washington Post.

