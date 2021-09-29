Imagine.

You are, in effect, ultimately responsible for an organization. People do something you don’t think looks right. You get angry.

“They’ll pay,” you publicly hiss.

They’ll pay! In public you say this. What kind of leadership is that?

You know what I’m talking about. It’s the less-than-stellar “leadership” of the Biden administration as demonstrated by Joe Biden himself as he publicly cut the legs out from beneath his border patrol agents.

That happened after photos led people to believe horseback agents were using horse reins to whip Haitian border-jumpers.

And border agents are “apoplectic,” according to a report on the Fox News Sean Hannity program.

Another Fox report indicated support for border agents by residents of Del Rio, Texas, where thousands of Haitians gathered for access to the U. S.

“It brought me to tears,” said one elderly Del Rio man. “Because I realize we live in a great country and we want to keep it that way … and these men are giving their lives, leaving their families to come here and to secure us.

“I’m personally very thankful and I appreciate them,” the man said.

“We back the border patrol,’ said a woman accompanying the man, apparently his wife.“We’ve been here 54 years and I’ve never seen them mistreat anybody.

“And they’ve always loved,” she said. “I’ve watched where there was a multitude of people coming — their kindness to them. They’re not bad people. They’re wonderful people. And we back them completely. We say don’t lie about them.”

A woman whose T-shirt indicated involvement with horses spoke to Fox News outside of what appeared to be a feed store. “The border patrol are phenomenal,” she said. “No problems – they’ve always got your back. If anyone … knows about riding horses, they know that it’s long reins and it’s not a stupid whip.”

Asked by ABC News last week if he took responsibility for the controversial images of agents controlling the border on horseback, Biden said: “Of course I take responsibility – I’m president – but it was horrible what you see, what you saw. To see people treated like they did: horses running them over, people being strapped.

“It’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay!

“They will be — an investigation is under way now, and there will be consequences. There will be consequences.”







Speaking of consequences, border patrol agent response to Biden’s outburst was swift.

Sarah Carter, investigative reporter on Fox’s Hannity said: “There isn’t a border patrol agent or law enforcement official … in Del Rio who isn’t outraged by the president’s statements that these agents will pay or by Vice President Kamala Harris’ statement comparing what happened here in Del Rio to slavery.”







“The community is apoplectic about how the agents have been treated,” Carter said, adding that Del Rio residents were taking food and water to border agents.

A recently-retired trainer of mounted border patrol agents, Rowdy Ballard, responded to Carter’s question about Biden’s reactions:

“Heartbreaking,” he replied. “To know that we work for an outfit like this, that they ask us to do our job and we do it to the best of our abilities and we get this kind of backlash.

“I’ve looked at the videos and the pictures and there was no – they weren’t whipping the Haitians at all, “Ballard said.

“I mean, if anything, they were just using the reins to either create distance from the Haitians – some of them were grabbing at the horse reins and the bits – either they [the agents] were using the reins to keep them away or they were using the reins to drive the horses into the Haitians to move them off because they were resisting the commands of the agents.”

The administration’s handling of the border has been a disgrace. Some 30,000 Haitians gathered at Del Rio, half of them admitted to the United States, according to U. S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, ABC News reported.

It’s a lack of leadership, of course, not to mention what recently happened in Afghanistan or the scolding attitude of Biden in imposing illegal vaccination mandates.

And there’s the pettiness – the sheer pettiness — of Joe Biden’s reaction toward the border agents.

No matter what one’s political persuasion or aspirations, one cannot be happy to see the disintegration of a presidential administration so early in its term.

It’s about leadership. Or the lack of it.

And it is not good for our nation.

