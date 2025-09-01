Share
Commentary
Former Florida Gators Quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow reacts as he is honored after being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 during the first half of a game between the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Nov. 25, 2023, in Gainesville, Florida.
Watch: Tim Tebow Captivates College Football Crowd with Powerful Gospel Presentation in Pre-Game Prayer

 By Randy DeSoto  September 1, 2025 at 1:58pm
Heisman-winning former college and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow did not shy away from delivering the gospel message in a pre-game prayer in Atlanta, Georgia.

One might have expected the University of Florida alum to offer a generic, “Thank you for this occasion, keep the players safe…” type of prayer before the crowd of 45,918 assembled to see the University of Tennessee play Syracuse University at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Instead, Tebow began, “Good and gracious heavenly Father, we love you today, because you first loved us. We love you because while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”

So he was already pulling from two Bible passages in the first sentence: 1 John 4:19 and Romans 5:8.

Tebow continued, “And we thank you today that you sent Jesus on the greatest love story rescue mission of all time to do for us what we could not do for ourselves. To go to the cross, to defeat sin and death, and do it for us on our behalf, and we thank you for that.”

The apostle Paul wrote of Jesus defeating sin and death in Romans 6 and 1 Corinthians 15.

“We cannot earn it. We do not deserve it, but today we say thank you. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your grace,” Tebow said regarding God’s salvation.

Are you a fan of Tim Tebow?

Then the former Denver Bronco pretty much made an altar call, saying, “And if anybody does not know you, we pray that today they would say yes to you because you said yes to them on the cross.”

The crowd responded positively with strong applause and cheers as Tebow finished his approximately minute-long prayer.

He all but laid out what some Bible teachers call the Romans road to salvation: All have sinned, the wages of sin is death, there is forgiveness through Christ’s death on the cross, and you can receive Jesus and the forgiveness He offers by repenting of your sins and believing the gospel.

The now-football analyst for the SEC Network has been very forthright about his Christian faith, famously kneeling in prayer before games as both a college and NFL player. It became known as Tebowing.

In a Monday post on social media, Tebow wrote, “You don’t have to do everything, you just have to do what God’s calling you to.”


“God calls us to be faithful with what He puts in front of us. Start small. Step forward. Take the first action. When we do something with love and purpose, He multiplies it far beyond what we can imagine.”

Tebow’s mother had been advised to abort him when she contracted dysentery after moving to the Philippines in 1985. Pam Tebow chose to risk her own life and not heed the doctors’ warnings that her son could be brain-damaged due to the strong medications she had already received before they discovered she was pregnant.

She and her husband, Robert Tebow, prayed, and their son was born perfectly healthy.

Tim Tebow launched a foundation in 2010 that seeks to bring hope and joy to people born with special needs.

Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh Tebow, welcomed their first child in July.

“We’re over the moon to step into parenthood together!” Demi-Leigh announced in a social media post. “Thank you, Jesus, for this incredible blessing and privilege of becoming a mom and dad.”

Conversation