Watch: Trans Activist Carried Out Like a Child After Interrupting National Anthem at Event

A gender ideology activist was swiftly escorted out after an attempt to interrupt a Turning Point USA event in New York City on Saturday.

The activist in question loudly shouted “trans lives matter” as a performer began singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the start of Turning Point’s Blexit event.

A trans activist gets removed by security after interrupting the National Anthem at the @TPUSA BLEXIT event in NYC. “Trans lives matter.” Video by @NJEGmedia pic.twitter.com/PwVfcx0vyL — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 17, 2023

It didn’t escape some Twitter users that the pro-transgender activist was moved out of the venue much like an irate toddler from a kindergarten’s play area.

Just walked out with him like a basket of laundry 😂 — MO Y (@momoyahroe) June 17, 2023

Way to show us how it’s done! — Make crime illegal again! Let’s go Brandon. (@Glenn99352879) June 18, 2023

Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk shared a video of the heckler in question being carried out of the first floor of the venue.

Security removed some trans activists during the middle of the National Anthem at our BLEXIT/TPUSA Liberation Tour in NYC. Maybe they were mad their flag wasn’t flying next to the Stars and Stripes? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6P9g2LSum5 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 17, 2023

Cheers for the anthem appeared to drown out the exclamations of the dissident protester.

The heckler has not been identified.

A liberal cancel campaign had earlier pressured one New York City venue to cancel the planned TPUSA Blexit event, according to Kirk.

Outrageous!! A bunch of white liberal New Yorkers just cancelled a BLEXIT/TPUSA venue for an event featuring Brandon Tatum, Candace Owens, Anthony, Davis, and Yoenmi Park—3 black Americans and 1 North Korean defector—with less than three days notice. Our event will go on AS… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 16, 2023

TPUSA went on to schedule the event at the Triplex on Long Island.

WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED. See you Saturday, New York! pic.twitter.com/1RNfJ93Fyg — BLEXIT (@BLEXIT) June 16, 2023

Speakers at the event went on to criticize the Democratic Party’s political monopoly over the black community.

TPUSA contributor Stephen Davis @Stephend1776 speaks at the TPUSA BLEXIT event in NYC.

Video by: @NJEGmedia pic.twitter.com/kX5AMP8VbU — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 17, 2023

Pro-transgender extremists have previously targeted Turning Point USA in acts of political violence.

Some of that ‘tolerance’ at @UW! We’re not going anywhere and will continue to have a presence on campus!@tpusastudents @TPUSA @charliekirk11 pic.twitter.com/6XswW24joA — Rachel Anderson (@RachelA1776) April 12, 2023

Despite the protests and the attempts to cancel, the event was an overall success.

