Watch: Trans Activist Carried Out Like a Child After Interrupting National Anthem at Event

 By Richard Moorhead  June 19, 2023 at 5:40am
A gender ideology activist was swiftly escorted out after an attempt to interrupt a Turning Point USA event in New York City on Saturday.

The activist in question loudly shouted “trans lives matter” as a performer began singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the start of Turning Point’s Blexit event.

It didn’t escape some Twitter users that the pro-transgender activist was moved out of the venue much like an irate toddler from a kindergarten’s play area.

Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk shared a video of the heckler in question being carried out of the first floor of the venue.

Cheers for the anthem appeared to drown out the exclamations of the dissident protester.

The heckler has not been identified.

A liberal cancel campaign had earlier pressured one New York City venue to cancel the planned TPUSA Blexit event, according to Kirk.

TPUSA went on to schedule the event at the Triplex on Long Island.

Speakers at the event went on to criticize the Democratic Party’s political monopoly over the black community.

Pro-transgender extremists have previously targeted Turning Point USA in acts of political violence.

Despite the protests and the attempts to cancel, the event was an overall success.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




