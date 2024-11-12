Melania Trump to Give Jill Biden the Cold Shoulder This Week: Report

Melania Trump will not be traveling with her husband to Washington on Wednesday when President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden have a formal transition meeting, according to multiple reports.

Trump and Biden are scheduled to meet at the White House at 11 a.m., according to CNN.

Sources CNN cited said that the excuse being advanced for Melania Trump not going to the White House is a prior commitment.

Others said the real reason is deeper.

“She ain’t going,” the New York Post quoted what it said was a source close to Melania Trump as saying.

#BREAKING: First Lady Melania Trump reportedly declines invitation to meet with Jill Biden during President-elect Trump’s Wednesday White House visit. The left lunatics don’t respect her from the beginning. Good for Melania. pic.twitter.com/P4DSyYbxTj — Ape𝕏 (@CubanOnlyTrump) November 12, 2024

“Jill Biden’s husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer. The Bidens are disgusting,” the Post’s source said.

In August 2022, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago in a hunt for classified documents.

“Jill Biden isn’t someone Melania needs to meet,” the Post quoted its source as saying.

Tradition calls for the incoming and outgoing first ladies to have tea while their husbands have their transition meeting.

However, Melania Trump has never felt bound by tradition.

“She’s been unique among modern first ladies,” Tammy Vigil, an associate professor of communications at Boston University and author of a book on first ladies, said, according to the BBC.

“She does things the way she wants to do them, as opposed to the way she has to do them,” she said.

The majority of Americans have entrusted us with this important responsibility. We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom. I anticipate the citizens of our nation rejoining in commitment to each other and rising above ideology for the sake of individual liberty,… — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 6, 2024

Melania Trump has been living in New York City in recent weeks while the couple’s son, Barron, attends New York University, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

During her husband’s campaign, there has been speculation that she would continue to spend a large amount of time there instead of living in Washington.

A report in Semafor said Melania Trump is working with Goldman Sachs executive John F.W. Rogers to set up staff in the East Wing of the White House.

