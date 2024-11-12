Share
Melania Trump to Give Jill Biden the Cold Shoulder This Week: Report

 By Jack Davis  November 12, 2024 at 7:52am
Melania Trump will not be traveling with her husband to Washington on Wednesday when President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden have a formal transition meeting, according to multiple reports.

Trump and Biden are scheduled to meet at the White House at 11 a.m., according to CNN.

Sources CNN cited said that the excuse being advanced for Melania Trump not going to the White House is a prior commitment.

Others said the real reason is deeper.

“She ain’t going,” the New York Post quoted what it said was a source close to Melania Trump as saying.

“Jill Biden’s husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer. The Bidens are disgusting,” the Post’s source said.

In August 2022, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago in a hunt for classified documents.

“Jill Biden isn’t someone Melania needs to meet,” the Post quoted its source as saying.

Tradition calls for the incoming and outgoing first ladies to have tea while their husbands have their transition meeting.

However, Melania Trump has never felt bound by tradition.

“She’s been unique among modern first ladies,” Tammy Vigil, an associate professor of communications at Boston University and author of a book on first ladies, said, according to the BBC.

“She does things the way she wants to do them, as opposed to the way she has to do them,” she said.

Melania Trump has been living in New York City in recent weeks while the couple’s son, Barron, attends New York University, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

During her husband’s campaign, there has been speculation that she would continue to spend a large amount of time there instead of living in Washington.

A report in Semafor said Melania Trump is working with Goldman Sachs executive John F.W. Rogers to set up staff in the East Wing of the White House.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
