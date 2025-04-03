Share
Commentary

Watch Trump Comfort Special-Needs Woman Who Lost Her Parents - Sweetest 30 Seconds from 2019

 By Joe Saunders and    April 3, 2025 at 11:39am
A video from President Donald Trump’s first term is making the rounds on social media again, and even the president’s toughest critics should be giving him credit for it.

During a July 2019 visit from the U.S. Special Olympics team that competed that year in the Special Olympics World Games in the United Arab Emirates, Trump was faced with the kind of unexpected situation that would challenge anyone.

But Trump more than met it — not by responding like a practiced politician, but like the grandfather he is, and a human being with a heart.

It started lightheartedly enough, when Karen Pence, wife of then-Vice President Mike Pence, told Trump that one of the Special Olympians — identified in a White House transcript of the occasion as Jane Cameron — had been joking that Trump had the same color hair as her father.

When Trump responded by asking Cameron to tell her father he said hello, she informed him that her father was dead — as well as her mother.

Check out the moment below. According to a Special Olympics bio, Cameron hails from Alabama, and her Southern drawl comes through loud and clear.



 

It’s the kind of curveball that would have thrown almost anyone off. But Trump barely missed a beat.

“And you loved them both, right?” he said.

“They’re proud of you, you know? They’re looking down, right now — ’cause you’re in the Oval Office. This is the big stuff, right? You’re in the Oval Office, and they’re looking down on you.”

He gestured to Cameron’s medal.

“And they see gold, right. That’s gold. That’s really something. And they’re very proud of you.”

“Thank you,” Cameron responded as Trump smoothly moved on to another athlete.

There may well be many men and women who could have handled the situation as well as Trump did. But there’s not one who could have handled it better — because there is no better way.

He acknowledged Cameron’s loss without patronizing her. And he told her, no doubt truthfully, that her parents are proud of her from beyond the grave. Then he moved on with the occasion — neither dismissing the scene nor dwelling on it further. That’s its own kind of respect.

With the video getting renewed attention on social media, it’s generating plenty of favorable commentary for Trump:

And this one makes a solid point:

If the president who handled a situation like this so well had been named Joe Biden (perish the thought) or Barack Obama (the guy who had to apologize for mocking the Special Olympics when he was in office), it’s a scene that would have become part of American cultural history, hailed by every establishment media outlet and celebrated by the entertainment elite.

But it was Donald Trump — and it didn’t fit the liberal narrative.

This was in July 2019, remember, when the “Russia collusion” hoax had blown up on liberals spectacularly with the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report three months earlier, and before Democrats had launched their first sham impeachment attempt based on a phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy.

A good word for Trump was not in the cards.

If Joe Biden were faced with the same situation, do you think he would have done as good a job as Trump did?

It’s not the first time a Trump act of kindness hasn’t gotten the kind of attention it deserved — the liberal media smear machine isn’t interested in moments like this.

But for the sheer ability to keep his head in what could have been a disastrous situation and provide real comfort to a disabled woman who’d lost both of her parents, this one was a Trump gold medal of its own.

Even his toughest critics should give him credit for that.

