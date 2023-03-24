Watch: UFC Star Dismantles Left's Defund the Police Narrative, Defends the Right to Conceal Carry

Funny how the same people who want to defund the police tend not to be too keen on your right to own and carry a firearm to protect yourself.

Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight star Jorge Masvidal noticed the insanity of this — and, during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, he said he thought “everybody should learn to use a handgun correctly.”

In a segment from the episode that went viral, both Rogan and Masvidal talked about the relatively permissive laws around carrying firearms in their respective states of residence — Florida and Texas — and noted it was part of the reason that people were moving out of California.

Rogan, a former Los Angeles resident, said “it’s just not the same place.”

“I was there eight weeks ago, it’s different,” Masvidal replied, saying that it seemed like something out of the movie “Zombieland.”

The duo blamed it on California’s liberal politicians.

“I don’t believe in those same, like, policies that socialism and communism spring up,” Masvidal said.

Rogan said that he, at least, understood “why people would think that it would work because they think they’re going to be a better person and we’re going to make things fairer for people.

“But the problem is, it just consolidates power in the top, and then they have everybody fighting over everything else, and it becomes chaos. It happens in every country, it happens in every city whenever they institute those kinds of policies — crime goes up, people get f***ed, they let more people out of jail.”

And then Masvidal noted that, while people in wealthy liberal enclaves might like the idea taking power and money away from law enforcement, that definitely wasn’t something supported by those who have to live in less affluent neighborhoods.

“I grew up in not the best neighborhoods. Believe me, you don’t want to defund the police,” he said.

“The people that will be alright is, like, you and me because I could hire a security team and so could you. But how about everybody else that can’t? They’re going to get f***ing murked [murdered], bro.

“Because there’s people on the other side that are really f***ing hungry that are for real bad guys. You take the police away, you take that filter away, you’re asking for trouble.”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.







Now, granted, Masvidal has been an outspoken conservative for a while.

In 2021, the Cuban-American UFC star said of Colin Kaepernick that “cowards like this fool should be sent to live in Cuba see what they say after a day there” and has criticized the Democrats for thinking “that they’re entitled to the Latino vote. They think that we just have to hand it over to them.”

On neither occasion was he wrong, of course — and he’s not wrong here, either.

Those who call loudly for defunding the police don’t live in places where the thin blue line is the only thing keeping crime in check. These same defenders also don’t like it when people aren’t given the means to defend themselves by using their Second Amendment rights.

It’s little wonder, then, that as crime goes up, people flee blue states.

It’s not rocket science, as Jorge Masvidal ably pointed out.

